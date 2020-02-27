She’s so cute! Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald welcomed baby No. 3, their first daughter, on May 26. Two days later, they introduced her to their fans and revealed that her name is Ivy Jane Seewald.

Since then, the newest addition to the Duggar family has seemingly had every single relative she has wanting to stop by for a visit. Fortunately, the baby doesn’t seem to mind, and the Counting On stars have taken advantage and shared the cutest photos of little Ivy in the months since her birth. She’s a lucky little girl indeed.

In a TLCme video posted to the Seewald family’s website on June 3, Ben first explained that when it comes to their daughter’s moniker, “We just liked those two names, Jessa and I talked about it beforehand this time around. We actually had a name picked out before she was born. We liked the way those names flowed together and with her middle name, Jane, she’s actually named after Lady Jane Grey, who was a young lady who was queen of England for a short time during the 1500s. She’s a very inspirational character to us.” That’s a lot to live up to, but we think Ivy can do it!

Jessa and Ben also revealed over the summer why their baby girl was born at home rather than in a hospital. “Our birth plan through this whole pregnancy was that we would deliver at a birthing suite at the hospital with a midwife there,” the Duggar daughter said. “I was not expecting to go early. We thought we had two weeks left.”

Since her midwife left town for a week the same day Jessa ended up going into labor, she and Ben called midwives and she had to deliver their baby daughter on the family couch instead. It all turned out just fine, and Ivy appears to be a very happy, healthy baby today.

In particular, Jessa noted in June that Ivy has a great bond with her big brothers, Spurgeon and Henry. Anytime she or another family member shares a photo featuring the youngest with her siblings, we just melt! Check out the gallery below to get a look at all of the latest photos of Ivy Jane Seewald.