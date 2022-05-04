New parents! Jed Duggar and his wife Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) welcomed their first child together, a baby boy!

Jed, 23, took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 3, to share the first photos of their son. The first photo in the slide captured Jed and Katey, 23, smiling as they held the newborn in the hospital, while the following snaps gave Counting On fans close-up looks at the baby.

“He’s here! We love you so much, baby True!” Jed wrote in the caption. He then revealed their son’s full name is Truett Oliver Duggar and he was born on Monday, May 2, at 6:34 pm. The baby weighed 8 lb 5 oz and was 20.5 inches.

The proud dad also explained the meaning behind their son’s name. He shared that Truett means “warrior for Christ” and Oliver means “peace.”

Shortly after Jed announced the news, the reality star’s family, friends and fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the pair.

Courtesy of Jedidiah Duggar/Instagram

“Huge congrats guys!! He’s adorable,” Bringing Up Bates’ Lawson Bates wrote. An Instagram user added, “Congratulations enjoy the newest member of your family and your new bundle of joy.”

The couple also shared a YouTube video that documented their entire birth story.

“A lot of emotions but I’m excited we get to do this together,” Katey told Jed on the way to the hospital after they prayed. The couple packed their bags and already had a car seat in the car as they headed to the hospital. “He’s moving around like a crazy person,” Katey joked while in labor.

Jed and Katey made the most of the experience as they enjoyed snacks, bounced around on a ball and played card games.

Later in the clip, the pair went to bed before Katey woke up to learn the baby’s heart rate was dropping. She flipped over before text onscreen read, “STAY TUNED FOR PART 2.”

Jed and Katey previously announced the pregnancy just five months after they got married in April 2021.

“She tested positive but not for COVID,” the former TLC star wrote via Instagram in September 2021. The couple could be seen kissing while Katey held a sign that read, “And then there were [three].”

The pair were ecstatic about their next chapter together and shared all the details about Katey’s pregnancy in a 10-minute YouTube video.

“We picked up a pregnancy test. I have been feeling kinda funny for the past few weeks,” Katey explained in the clip. “I have been having cramping, bloating, just different things that have been odd … I need to take a pregnancy test. If it’s negative, we should go to a doctor and make sure everything is OK.”

She took the test in the bathroom at Walmart, and the pair began “screaming in the parking lot” after the results came back positive.

Months later, Jed and Katey announced they were expecting a baby boy in a sweet gender reveal video shared on January 7.

In a YouTube video titled “JED & KATEY DUGGAR – GENDER REVEAL!!!,” Katey and Jed documented their gender reveal party. Their family and friends gathered at a local park where Jed revealed the sex of their first child by hitting a ball filled with colored powder with a baseball bat. The color of the smoke was blue, which indicated they were expecting a boy.