A rainbow baby is on her way! Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) revealed she’s pregnant again on Wednesday, March 18. On Instagram, she and husband Austin Forsyth shared the exciting news that they’re expecting another little girl after suffering a tragic miscarriage with their first daughter in July 2019.

“Yes … it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!” the Counting On star wrote on Instagram. “Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

In the family’s vlog, they revealed their daughter is due the third week of August, which means Joy, 22, is currently about four months along. The couple also opened up about how they felt with a new baby on the way. Though there were ups and downs, the mom admitted her first reaction was almost entirely excitement.

“I’m not actually as scared as I thought I was gonna be after miscarrying at 20 weeks,” she told fans right after taking a pregnancy test that seemed to confirm the news. “I thought I was going to be so nervous, but I really am not. I’m excited.”

Courtesy Austin & Joy Forsyth/Instagram

What she was really looking forward to was breaking the news to Austin, 26. After brainstorming ideas for how to surprise her hubby, she decided to make an ornament for the new baby and box it up as a Christmas present with a positive pregnancy test. The father couldn’t be more excited, immediately pulling his wife into his lap.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. At eight weeks along, Joy revealed she’d been experiencing a lot of spotting. Her doctor had concerns that it could be a “molar pregnancy,” meaning the fertilized egg wasn’t viable. “Going through all of this again after going through it with Annabell … It’s been a very difficult few weeks,” she admitted. “Hopefully, by 10 weeks, we’ll know whether or not this is a viable pregnancy.”

Luckily, it was all good news — and the pregnancy update from her doctor also came with an unexpected surprise when they revealed they could already tell the baby’s sex. “We’re having a girl, and [she’s] due August 19,” Joy tearily told fans. Austin chimed in, “It’s such a relief. The last, I don’t know, month? We’ve just been really unsure if it was going to be a viable pregnancy or not. It’s just like a huge load lifted off our shoulders knowing that the test came back good.”