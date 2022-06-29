Josh Duggar “totally took for granted” his life before entering the Texas prison Seagoville FCI for the next 12-plus years, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

The existence the Counting On alum, 34, once “had is destroyed,” the insider adds. “For all the sanctimonious crap he spewed about forgiveness and being a changed man, look where it got him.”

Josh’s new “reality” of life at Seagoville has “set in,” the source reveals. “Now, he’ll know what hell is really like.”

Another source previously told In Touch that the dad of seven “is terrified of prison” as he starts his sentence at the institution that houses more than 1,700 inmates.

“Even though Seagoville is low security and not known for violence against inmates, it does happen,” the insider continued. “And he’s going in for what fellow criminals and inmates despise: a child sex offender.”

“No one here feels sorry for him,” the source revealed.

Despite the 19 Kids & Counting alum’s more than 12-year sentence and the fact that she and Josh will not be allowed any conjugal visits during the duration of his time at the federal institution, wife Anna Duggar “is not the type to look for or even consider starting a new life with another man,” a separate source previously told In Touch after his May 26 sentencing.

Although Anna, 34, will continue to be by her husband’s side from afar, “there are plenty of upstanding, religious men in the church who would appreciate and take care of a woman like Anna,” the insider admitted. “There’s a lot of sympathy for her.”

And while the 12 years is “long,” both Josh and Anna “weren’t shocked” by the length of time he’ll have to serve, a fourth source told In Touch.

“The judge did the right thing, but some are already saying the sentence isn’t long enough,” the insider added. “Josh didn’t think he was going to get off, but he, Anna and the family were prepared for a longer prison sentence — not that 12 years isn’t long … It’s bad, but it could have been worse.”

“[Anna] is relieved that it’s over,” the insider revealed.

Josh was found guilty in December 2021 of one count of possessing child pornography and one count of receiving child pornography, although the possessing charge was later dropped at sentencing.