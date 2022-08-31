Time flies! Fans of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On have been able to keep up with the Duggar kids via social media, though some of the younger siblings have stayed out of the public eye in recent years. One of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s kids who has kept a low-profile is Johannah Duggar.

Johannah is the couple’s 16th child and sixth daughter.

In 2018, her older sister Jessa Duggar posted a lovely photo of several of her sisters to Instagram and said she “can’t believe” how much they’ve grown … Johannah in particular! And she’s got a point. The youngest Duggar kids were literally born with cameras present for 19 Kids and Counting back in the day. In fact, Johanna’s birth was featured on the special Raising 16 Kids, which premiered in March 2006.

Jana Duggar/Instagram

Jessa made the post to promote the Happy Heart album several of the younger Duggar girls participated in, but she made sure the social media update got a little personal, too. She wrote, “Can’t believe how grown up these girls are looking — especially Johannah!” And one glance at the photo below shows just how correct she is.

In addition to Johannah, the photo also featured Jennifer, Jordyn and Josie, the youngest of the main Duggar children Jim Bob and Michelle share. Mackynzie Duggar — one of Josh and Anna Duggar‘s kids — was also included in the group, even though she’s not one of Jessa’s little sisters. The Duggar family often includes her in a lot of outings and activities with the youngest Duggar girls — who are technically her aunts — likely because they’re all so close in age.

Similar to most of the younger Duggar kids, Johannah does not have her own social media accounts and only appears online when her family members post photos. However, she has been included in some photos from family celebrations and in birthday tributes.

“Happy birthday, Johannah! This girl is so fun and outgoing, and she loves making new friends. Her younger sisters absolutely adore her and think she hung the moon, and I couldn’t be more grateful to God for choosing me to be her Mom! Happy 15th birthday my sweet Johannah!” Michelle wrote via Instagram in October 2020. “The years keep going faster and I’m doing my best to slow them down and enjoy every moment!”

