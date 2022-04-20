‘Counting On’ Alum Jason Duggar Gives Tour of His New House: See Photos!

Proud homeowner! Jason Duggar showed off his new house in an Instagram video shared on Saturday, April 16.

Set to Kacey Musgrave’s song “My House,” the Counting On alum’s video tour began with a shot of the outside of the house. The home’s exterior is covered with wood panels and features a white front door.

Once inside of the house, Jason, 21, pointed his camera at a wooden table with four appliances placed on top. Coffee mugs also hung nearby the wall.

Jason – who is a contractor and owner of Build Master Construction – then panned the camera to the other corner of the room, which has two matching cushioned chairs, a tiny coffee table and string lights hanging from the ceiling. Windows gave his Instagram followers a peek at a porch outside that wraps around the house.

The room also featured a wooden desk, which is decorated with a tiny bike statue and organizational tools near his laptop.

A brown leather chair is placed in the final corner of the downstairs portion of the house.

The former TLC star’s tour continued with a look at the house’s upstairs section. Jason hung up his clothes on a rack in the corner of the room, while his large bed is placed on top of a soft rug. Similar to the house’s lower level, string lights hang from the ceiling above the bed.

While some of Jason’s clothes are hung near the wall, others are placed in stacked bins on the other side of his bed. Meanwhile, the former reality star put his baseball caps on display by hanging them on the wall.

Jason captioned the video by explaining the tour was of his “pad,” though didn’t reveal where it is located.

Fans wondered if the home is Jason’s main estate in the comments section. One person guessed that he renovated “a tiny house,” while another wondered if it’s a “treehouse” the Duggar family previously built together.

Jason shared the video months after he gave fans a look at another one of his home projects. Back in January 2022, Jason showed off his “hat rack installation” in an Instagram video. In the clip, he used a green laser level and ruler to expertly hang hooks for multiple baseball hats.

Keep scrolling to see how Jason decorated his new house.