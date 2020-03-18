Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar tied the knot on June 30, 2018, and fans started speculating right away when they would have an announcement to share. In an episode of Counting On, they shared their pregnancy news with their families. It wasn’t long, however, before they were opening up about suffering a miscarriage instead. “A couple months ago, we found out that we were expecting, but suddenly thereafter, we lost our baby,” Lauren revealed in a TLC clip released February 11, 2019. “I couldn’t believe it, and I was hoping it wasn’t true,” the mom said through tears. “It was the worst day of my life, really.”

Josiah added, “It really was a hard time for our family going through this right after we got married. And all the dreams of getting to see our little one and hold it in our hands dashed before our eyes.” They’re looking forward to one day meeting their baby in heaven, and fans are crossing their fingers that the couple will be blessed with a rainbow baby when they’re ready.

But thankfully, they were blessed with their little rainbow baby after the storm! On May 20, Josiah and Lauren announced that they were expecting baby No. 2 on Instagram. “We are so excited to announce that baby #2 is on the way!!!!” they wrote in their caption. “It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift! So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!” Two months later, they announced their rainbow baby is going to be a precious baby girl.

On Friday, November 8, Lauren gave birth to their daughter, weighing in at 6 pounds and 5 ounces and is 18.5 inches long. In a statement to Us Weekly, Josiah and Lauren revealed the very special meaning behind the name they chose for their baby girl.

“After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” the couple said. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro, all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name, which means ‘beautiful miracle.’ Today we are basking in God’s goodness!”