The Duggar Family Has Welcomed an Army of Babies — and There’s Another One on the Way!

Mar 18, 2020 2:45 pm·
It feels like, no matter what, you can always ~count on~ (at least!) one Duggar couple to be pregnant at a time. Most recently, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth announced they’re expecting a baby girl after suffering a devastating miscarriage.

“Yes … it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!” the Counting On star wrote on Instagram on March 18. “Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

While Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) faced some serious speculation a few months back, only one family member is currently expecting (for now). With new babies being added to the family tree, Jim Bob and Michelle will soon have more grandDuggars than kids! Check out the gallery below to keep up with which Duggars are pregnant, could be pregnant soon or recently gave birth.

