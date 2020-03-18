Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth
Austin and Joy-Anna announced their first pregnancy on Instagram very soon after their 2017 wedding. On August 30, they shared the happy news with three photos and a caption that said Joy was “eating for two!” On Instagram, Joy wrote, “Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby!”
It didn’t take long for fans to speculate that Joy-Anna and Austin had sex before marriage, as their due date was literally nine months after the big day, but we’re sure they would never admit that. Regardless, they had a precious baby boy named Gideon on February 23, 2018, at 3:39 p.m. The big boy weighed ten pounds and three ounces, and his parents said, “We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth. Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.” While Joy-Anna planned a home birth, things went awry and she was forced to rush to the hospital. Luckily, little Gideon was born happy and healthy.
With Austin talking in a recent video about wanting a daughter, fans were not completely surprised to learn in the spring that baby No. 2 was on the way! Joy-Anna and Austin announced that they’re expecting again on May 1. In a statement to Us Weekly, the couple said, “Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member! Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!” The duo added via Instagram, “Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue … November 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due!! 👶🏼❤️ Cannot wait to meet this new little one! Gideon is going to be such a great big brother!! #baby2due #babyforsyth #pregnant.”
Unfortunately, the couple revealed on July 3 that they suffered a miscarriage with their second child more than halfway through the pregnancy. They took to Instagram to share the devastating news with their fans and followers. “Today marks one week since we heard these words,” read the caption of a black and white photo of Joy in a hospital bed and Austin pressing his forehead to hers. “‘So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement.’”
Joy and Austin also learned it would have been a little girl, and revealed her name would have been Annabell Elise. “Annabell means ‘God has favored me’, and Elise means ‘God satisfies’,” they explained. “What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”
Thankfully, good news came on March 18 when the couple announced they were expecting another baby girl. “I’m not actually as scared as I thought I was gonna be after miscarrying at 20 weeks,” she told fans right after taking a pregnancy test that seemed to confirm the news. “I thought I was going to be so nervous, but I really am not. I’m excited.” And we’re excited for them!