New addition! Jessa Duggar finally revealed the sex of baby No. 4 and shared her little one’s name following her birth announcement on July 19.

The Counting On alum, 28, and her husband, Ben Seewald, called their children from the hospital and introduced them to their new sister, Fern Elliana Seewald, in a new YouTube video posted on Tuesday, July 20.

The name Fern means “wing of comfort” according to Mamanatural.com, while the moniker Elliana means “my God has answered me” per Nameberry.com.

Courtesy Jessa Seewald/Instagram

Jessa and Ben’s kids, Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and 2-year-old Ivy Jane, were over the moon after hearing their parents welcomed another daughter into the family. It looks like they didn’t end up using Spurgeon’s darling name choice for baby No. 4 after all, which was none other than Speeding-Delightning.

Like fans, Spurgeon, Henry and Ivy Jane have been patiently waiting to find out if the Seewalds were having another boy or girl ever since Jessa announced she was expecting in February.

Just last month, the former TLC star dished about her plans to welcome her fourth child in a hospital and explained why she wanted to go that route this time. “Ben and I talked this over a lot, and we decided we are going to do a hospital birth this time,” she said in another YouTube video update. “That’ll be different … I’ve had three great home births, good experiences. No complications with the birth itself, but I have had postpartum hemorrhage two times, with my first and my third.”

Jessa was wary that she may end up needing Pitocin, a natural hormone that is used to induce labor and control bleeding after childbirth, so she wanted to have medical professionals nearby in case.

Ben, 26, and Jessa opened up about her surprise pregnancy earlier this year and talked about how blessed they felt after the “heartbreaking loss of a baby” in 2020.

Courtesy of Jessa Seewald/Instagram

“The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer,” they shared in a statement to Entertainment Tonight at the time.

In the following months, Jessa shared a few glimpses of her growing baby bump. She was all smiles while wearing a stylish maternity dress during an outing with her mom, Michelle Duggar, and sister Jana Duggar in early July. “Some of my favorite people right here! Always love spending time with y’all!” Jessa gushed.

Michelle was in the room for baby Fern’s delivery and she even got to cut her new granddaughter’s umbilical cord. Congrats are in order for Ben and Jessa!