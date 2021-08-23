Spoilers! Find Out Which ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Couples Are Still Together — Big Ed, Molly and More

Ready to mingle! The cast of TLC and discovery+’s 90 Day: The Single Life are on the rebound from their failed relationships on past 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs, and they’re taking fans along with them on their journeys to find love again.

Ed “Big Ed” Brown is on the prowl after fans watched his nasty split from ex-girlfriend Rosemarie “Rose” Vega played out on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After meeting with a dating coach and joining a few dating apps, Big Ed started to catch feelings for the manager and waitress at his favorite local restaurant, Elizabeth “Liz” Woods. “Liz is so amazing. I like Liz. I want her to like me. And this is the first date that I’ve been on since the relationship with Rose and I ended,” Ed said in one of his confessionals. “I’m so scared of getting my heart broken. I don’t want to be in the friend zone cause once you’re in the friend zone, that’s it. You’re done.”

90 Day Fiancé OG Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) returns to the franchise after making her debut with her now-ex-husband Mohamed Jbali on season 2 of the reality TV series. Nearly four years after her divorce from the Tunisia native was finalized, Danielle is ready to put herself back out there with the help of her three best friends.

Fernanda Flores is another divorcee who is ready to find love again after a failed marriage. The Mexico native shared the 90-day journey leading up to her wedding with ex-husband Jonathan Rivera on 90 Day Fiancé season 6, but their union was short-lived and they split in December 2018 after less than a year of marriage. Shortly after she celebrated the finalization of their divorce in March 2020, she reentered the dating scene.

Colt Johnson rebounded quickly with girlfriend Jess Caroline after his divorce from ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima was finalized in April 2019. But his relationship with Jess was short-lived and he found himself single again.

Rounding out the 90 Day: The Single Life season 1 cast is Molly Hopkins (who appeared with ex-husband Luis Mendez on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé and season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?), and Brittany Banks (who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 with ex Yazan Abu Harirah).

Keep scrolling below to find out which 90 Day: The Single Life season 1 couples are still together!