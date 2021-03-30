Love is in the air! 90 Day Fiancé star Fernanda Flores shares “a lot of the same interests” with her new man, Noel Mikaelian, she exclusively gushes to In Touch.

Fernanda, 22, went Instagram official with Noel, 30, on Sunday, March 28, and she opens up about how she and her boyfriend, who is a professional boxer, first crossed paths.

“We met at [the] 5th Street Gym in Miami Beach,” the 90 Day: The Single Life cast member exclusively tells In Touch via email. “I started training boxing there and one day, in the middle of my training, this tall handsome guy walks in and starts eating pizza in front of my hungry tired face LOL. We exchanged very strong looks [then] the rest [is] history …”

Fernanda and her Armenian hunk have been dating for two months and she knew the Germany native was “The One” when he supported her as she grieved the recent loss of her maternal grandmother. “He [showed] me so much moral support,” the Mexico native explains. “It almost seems like my grandma sent him to my life.”

“I love many things about him, [his] determination and discipline are things that I find very attractive,” Fernanda gushes. “He is very passionate about fitness and his professional career, he’s ambitious and hard-working, he motivates me to improve. He’s very caring and loving, even he doesn’t like to admit it and always wants to come across as this serious rude guy [laughs]. He’s super funny, he enjoys making me laugh! He’s very humble and [enjoys] the little things in life.”

Fernanda made her debut on season 6 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, but Noel doesn’t seem phased by her reality TV fame. “He does not really engage with the shows. He doesn’t really care much about my past but [is] very focused on our relationship and what the future holds,” she explains. “He said, ‘Why would I want to watch you on TV when I have you here next to me?'”

Fans are continuing to follow along on Fernanda’s journey to find love again after her divorce from her ex-husband and former 90 Day Fiancé season 6 costar, Jonathan Rivera. In a recent season 1 episode of discovery+’s spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life, she documented a session with her therapist who helped her work on herself to prepare herself to get back on the dating scene.

“It has helped me so much,” the model says of her work in therapy. “I am really happy to be in a such [a] better emotional place where I can have a healthy relationship without any of the toxic patterns of my past. However, I am still working on myself [and my] growth. Always trying to be better not only for myself but for the people around me.”

As for whether she would be open to getting married again in the future, possibly with Noel, Fernanda seemed hopeful. “As this is my first serious relationship after my separation and divorce I am trying to be present and enjoy the moment day to day. We are still getting to know each other and there’s [no] rush for anything, all I know is that he makes me happy and I deserve to be loved,” the brunette beauty says. “I am not looking to get married anytime soon but I do still believe in marriage.”

