Potential new couple alert! 90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown is crushing hard on his new love interest, Liz. He introduced his new girl on discovery+’s spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life where they documented their first date.

Ed, 55, revealed he has a crush on Liz, a 28-year-old single mother. They met at Ed’s favorite local restaurant, where Liz works as a manager. After months of admiring her from afar, Ed finally took the big plunge and asked her out on a date — and she said yes!

The former 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star admitted he was “nervous” for their first date. He arranged for a meeting at another local restaurant and he wore a casual outfit of a black T-shirt, black shorts and wore his long hair in a braided ponytail for the occasion.

“Liz is so amazing. I like Liz. I want her to like me. And this is the first date that I’ve been on since the relationship with Rose [Vega] and I ended,” Ed said in his confessional. “I’m so scared of getting my heart broken. I don’t want to be in the friend zone cause once you’re in the friend zone, that’s it. You’re done.”

Liz arrived wearing a blue sundress with her long ombré blonde hair loose and flip-flops, which she said was a conscious choice because she didn’t want to wear heels and be taller than Ed.

“I’m feeling a little bit of excitement and a little bit of nervousness because we’ve never actually had a one-on-one experience together,” she told the cameras. “I want to know more about Ed, so I’m very happy that I stepped out of my like, comfort zone to come on this date.”

Courtesy of Ed Brown/Instagram

Once seated at their table for two, they chatted and learned they shared something in common — they both played the clarinet in their respective middle school bands. During their date, Liz sipped on a mixed drink and Ed enjoyed a glass of wine. The potential couple also shared a yummy-looking pizza while they dined al fresco amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Keeping the friendly conversation flowing, Ed then asked Liz what her first impression of him was like. “I thought you were a woman cause I just saw, like, the hair down,” Liz answered honestly and Ed laughed before showing off his hairdo — which was styled by his mother, Norma Brown, who lives with him. Liz told Ed she prefers his hair combed back over an updo.

Liz didn’t seem to mind that Ed lives with Norma, 81, after taking her in. “From what I see, you’re very caring,” she gushed.

Ed then turned the conversation over to Liz and asked her to tell him more about herself, complimenting her work ethic. They started to discuss their past relationships.

“It’s hard to talk about,” Liz said, getting emotional. “I actually have been married twice, divorced. I’m 28. I don’t want to be hurt again. I have like, huge trust issues, and I don’t ever talk about my second marriage.”

Ed, who is also divorced, admitted in his confessional that hearing about Liz’s past marriages and divorces “worried” him but he was “curious” to learn more about her “baggage.”

They continued to bond over their unlucky love history, and Ed revealed he also has trust issues. Ed then shared his past with Liz, including his first marriage. Liz asked Ed if he could see himself settling down again in the future, and he replied, “Oh, absolutely. Yeah. I don’t want to be alone.” He added that he isn’t in a “hurry” though.

It seems the two hit it off, and Liz shared her feelings about Ed after getting to know him more during their first date. “I kind of care for him a little bit more than what I thought I did. He’s very confident, very charismatic. He’s very straightforward. But my last relationship was a couple months ago, so I’m not sure where I stand,” she said in her confessional.

At the end of their meal, Ed asked Liz if she would be open to seeing him again on a second date. He told her she didn’t have to decide right then and there, but that she could text him later with her response. Ed then walked Liz to her Uber and, as gentlemanly as ever, opened the door for her to get in as they said their goodbyes.

“Liz is so amazing. Oh my God,” Ed said in his confessional, clearly smitten. “I’m so comfortable talking to her and she’s extremely beautiful. I haven’t felt this way since Rose. I didn’t go in for the kiss, but it was a good time. I think I’ve made it pretty clear how I feel. I can tell it’s gonna take some time for her to really open up but I hope that there’s going to be a second date.”

Courtesy of Tiffany Brown/Instagram

Luckily for Ed, his wish will come true! In a preview for the upcoming episode, Ed gets ready for his second date with Liz with the help of his mom. But it seems like Ed and Liz will get into some more serious topics of discussion on their next outing together — like their age gap and the fact that Liz is only two years younger than Ed’s daughter, Tiffany Brown. “It does worry me though,” Liz could be heard saying in a voice-over.

It seems fans will have to wait until next week to see how their relationship progresses!

90 Day: The Single Life is available to stream on discovery+