Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson married Vanessa Guerra in a secret wedding ceremony, he announced during part two of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all.

The Las Vegas, Nevada, resident, 35, wowed his fellow costars and fans when he dropped the marriage bombshell while defending his relationship on the latest episode, which aired on Sunday, May 23. “I love Vanessa so much I married Vanessa and didn’t tell anybody in this f–king room,” Colt declared.

Courtesy of Colt Johnson/Instagram

“Meet wifey No. 2,” he added. Colt last got married to ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima in June 2018 and they stayed together for seven months. He filed for divorce in January 2019 and the former flames finalized their divorce in April of that year.

Colt said he and his new wife, Vanessa, got hitched during a road trip to Reno, Nevada, in a chapel by the river one month before filming the tell-all. “It was very simple. Very private,” the proud groom shared about their elopement.

The season 6 franchise star revealed he didn’t even tell his mother, Debbie Johnson, and she found out with the rest of the cast on the tell-all. After hearing the news, Debbie congratulated the couple and asked to end her feud with his latest ex, Jess Caroline, and said they should try to keep the “peace” going forward.

Up until this point, Jess had been at odds with Colt and his new bride because Colt admitted to cheating on Jess with Vanessa prior to their breakup.

Despite the improvement with Jess, Debbie didn’t offer the same fresh start to Jess’ new husband, Brian Hanvey, following their heated exchange. After the tension between the exes simmered down, Brian and Jess later hugged the newlyweds and wished them the best.

discovery+

Viewers previously watched as Colt got down on one knee to propose to Vanessa on the May 9 episode. Although she had her reservations about their relationship because of past drama, Vanessa looked excited about the future they could share together.

“We’re going to have problems throughout our entire life. I promise you; we can work through them. I love you, darling,” Colt said while asked for her hand in marriage back in November 2020. Prior to their engagement, he gushed over the love they have, admitting, “How could I not ask her to marry me? I’m going to propose to Vanessa … I know it’s impulsive, but I have to follow my heart.”