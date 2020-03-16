Single and ready to mingle! Fernanda Flores has been on the market for a while, but on Monday, March 16, she revealed that she’s “officially single” after finalizing her divorce from Jonathan Rivera. The former 90 Day Fiancé star shared the exciting news on Instagram as she posted photos celebrating in a sexy, shiny suit outside the courtroom.

“By forgiving and closing chapters, you open your heart to more blessings to come in your way,” Fernanda, 21, captioned her post. “I can’t [say] thank you enough to all my followers, friends and family for all your love and support in all this journey. This isn’t a failure, this is a win! Excited to see what God has planned for me. ✨”

Courtesy of Fernanda Flores/Instagram

The message was met by support from her fans and followers. “Wow, congrats, girl! The best is yet to come,” one wrote with a heart emoji. “Happy for your new beginnings, amiga,” a second added. A third chimed in, “One chapter closes and a new one begins. All great things are in store for you. 💗”

One of those great things just might be love. In February 2020, the 90 Day Fiancé alum exclusively told In Touch that she’s “ready to give love another chance” with someone new. “I feel better with myself,” she said, revealing she’s been working on her confidence. “I think we shouldn’t jump into another relationship right away when you’re hurting, because then you’re doing it from a need. … I chose to heal by myself, and, now that I’ve moved on, I’m ready.”

This time around, she’s got a better idea of what she wants — and she’s not planning to settle. After hinting she had a new flame in October 2019, saying she was “very happy” in an interview, she seemingly revealed they’d split by December. “Don’t wait for nobody, you don’t need nobody,” she captioned a clip on her Instagram Story, quoting the Farruko, Ozuna and Lunay track “Nadie (Remix).”

So what is Fernanda looking for in her next relationship? “A family-oriented guy who has values and appreciates the small things in life,” the TLC star told In Touch. “[Someone] who has a healthy lifestyle, ambition and a positive mindset.” That sounds good to us!