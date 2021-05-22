Exclusive ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Star Liz Regrets Not ‘Pumping the Brakes’ in Relationship With Ex Big Ed

Reflecting. 90 Day: The Single Life star Elizabeth “Liz” Woods exclusively told In Touch she regrets moving too “fast” in her relationship with ex-boyfriend Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

“Yes,” Liz, 29, exclusively told In Touch ahead of her appearance on the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all, when asked if she felt their relationship progressed too quickly. “It’s moving very, very fast. And that’s exactly how I feel with what’s being shown. It is moving fast.”

When asked if she regrets not taking things slower, the California native explained she couldn’t have even if she wanted to. “There is no pumping the brakes with that man. That man is go, go, go. And it is me just being like, OK. OK, how do I work on my patience still? Because there’s no going around this,” Liz added. “And you know, there’s just something building just from the way we even started our friendship. Like it was a friendship. And then we knew so much about each other. So yeah, there’s, as much as I would have loved to pump the brakes a little bit. Nope, [that] wasn’t going to happen.”

Big Ed, 55, made his reality TV debut on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with ex-girlfriend Rosemarie “Rose” Vega. He returned to the franchise on season 1 of the discovery+ spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life, where he documented his journey back into the dating scene with Liz.

While the couple ended their story line on the season finale on a positive note — Liz agreeing to move in with Ed — they were already broken up by the time they filmed the tell-all.

During part 1, which aired on May 15, the couple revealed the fast pace of their relationship is what eventually led to their split. “Our relationship didn’t have a chance,” Ed said, starting to cry.

Ed explained the reason why he pushed Liz to take several big steps in their relationship within such a short timeframe was because he was excited about their romance. But once he “stopped listening” to Liz’s concerns, that’s where their problems began. “Then I f—ked it up,” he said.

Liz explained that the reason why she didn’t insist that they take things slower is because she thought that if she didn’t move at his pace, she would “lose” him. “He would tell me all the time that it wouldn’t work out between us. And it scared me that I would lose him,” Liz said, starting to cry. “So I caved. I didn’t want to lose him and I still lost him.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all airs on discovery+ Sunday, May 23.