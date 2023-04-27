Family time! 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva reunited with her mother, Nelia, in the United States more than one year after Russia invaded ​their native Ukraine.

Natalie, 36, took to Instagram on Monday, April 24, to share a photo of her and Nelia posting in front of a flower display at what appeared to be a building’s lobby.

“People usually share with others what they have in abundance,” the TLC personality captioned the photo.

In addition to the photo with her mother, Natalie also shared a video of her shimmying next to her boyfriend, Josh Weinstein.

Natalie told her fans that Nelia was able to escape Ukraine amid the invasion in March 2022.

“She made it to Europe with some other families … Unfortunately, [all] my friends are locked [in] that hell … every night they telling me that they gonna die [sic],” Natalie wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time. “I’m suffering with my people.”

During an October 2022 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie explained that her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, paid for Nelia to flee Ukraine.

The former couple tied the knot in April 2020, though In Touch exclusively confirmed they parted ways in March 2021. Despite being separated, neither Natalie nor Mike, 38, have filed for divorce.

She then sparked reconciliation rumors when she traveled from Florida to Sequim, Washington, to thank Mike for his help.

During their reunion, Natalie and Mike discussed the possibility of rekindling their romance. “I want to come back. Think on it, OK?” she asked.

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

However, Mike wasn’t sure that he wanted to give his marriage with Natalie another try. “She does have regrets, but I’m not gonna put myself in a situation where I give her my heart again and she just rips it back out,” the Washington native said in his confessional. After a producer asked Mike if he would let Natalie come back, he replied, “No.”

Natalie and Mike continued to fuel rumors that they are back together when they were spotted filming 90 Day: The Single Life together in March 2023. In a photo shared via social media by a fan, the duo appeared deep in conversation as they sat at a table at a farmers market in Long Beach, California.

However, it can be assured that Natalie is still dating Josh because he appeared with her and Nelia in the April 2023 photo. The pair have documented the ups and downs of their relationship during seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.