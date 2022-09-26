Viewers first met 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva’s love interest, Josh Weinstein, on season 2 of the spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. After initially meeting at a modeling event, he returned to continue the romance with the Ukraine native in season 3. And while it seemed as if things were getting serious between them, are Natalie and Josh still together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Josh and Natalie’s current relationship status.

Who Is Natalie Mordovtseva’s New Boyfriend Josh Weinstein?

After Natalie’s split from her husband, Mike Youngquist, she relocated to Florida to pursue her modeling dreams. Unlike her ex whom she described as a “momma’s boy,” she compared Josh to a “wild animal who’s waiting to jump.”

On their first date in season 2, Natalie learned the Arizona native had two children by two different women. “It’s not normal in my country,” she explained in a May 2022 episode of the series. “[But] I’m so attracted to him. I just can’t stay away.”

However, Natalie considers herself to be “very jealous” and Josh’s line of work often puts him in the company of attractive women.

“I do worry a lot about Josh working in the model industry,” the TLC star shared to the cameras during the season 3 premiere. “He’s surrounded by many beautiful women, more beautiful than me.”

After “wasting” four years with her estranged husband, Natalie had babies on the brain and wondered if she’d find the commitment she was looking for in the dad of two.

“I know clear what I want from life,” she said during a September 2022 episode. “Get married and have a child.”

Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Natalie and Josh Still Together?

While Natalie was looking for a lasting connection, Josh left immediately after sleeping together.

“I was in that moment in his arms and I forgot my name, you know?” she confessed in a solo interview. “But, it’s not the way I expected it to be.”

“I wanted him to stay with me. Kiss me, touch me, share tenderness together,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum went on. “But he [was] like, ‘I need to go.’ Practically, like, he stand up and left.”

While she called his mixed signals a “common situation,” Josh gave her hope by inviting her out with his friends later that day.

Fans will have to tune into 90 Day: The Single Life to find out how Natalie and Josh’s romance plays out.