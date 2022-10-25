90 Day: The Single Life star Caesar Mack traveled halfway across the world in hopes of finding love again in Ukraine and he seemingly found it in fitness model, Alona. So, who is Caesar’s new girlfriend? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Alona.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Caesar Mack’s New Girlfriend?

Alona is a 34-year-old fitness model and personal trainer living in Kyiv, Ukraine. Following a speed dating event hosted by an international matchmaker, Caesar felt he made a connection with three women and proceeded to take them on one-on-one dates.

Alona was Caesar’s third date and in her interview, she told producers she loved a “mature man” who could teach her something new. Alona didn’t speak English as well as Caesar’s previous dates, but he felt there was “a real attraction” between them.

Discovery+

“There’s more chemistry than my other two dates,” the North Carolina native said during the October 17 episode. “Alona is beautiful. She has a great personality and she likes to joke around and have fun. And that’s what I’m looking for in a potential girlfriend.”

Following a successful second date, Caesar took the plunge and asked the blonde beauty to be his girlfriend. “I was really nervous to ask Alona to be my girlfriend because I’ve only, pretty much talked to her for a couple of days,” he told producers during the October 24 episode. “But I decided to take that chance and do that.”

While the Ukraine native wasn’t expecting his question, she accepted. “I dream to have a wholesome relationship with Caesar,” the personal trainer told the cameras.

Are Caesar and Alona Still Together?

Following his departure from Ukraine, Caesar promised Alona he would start working on getting her to the United States.

Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life was filmed prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, during his overseas trip, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum noted tensions between the two countries were rising and worried about his new girlfriend.

While the pair have yet to publicly comment on their current relationship status,

viewers will have to tune into season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life to see how Caesar and Alona’s relationship plays out!