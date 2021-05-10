Wedding bells are ringing! Colt Johnson followed his heart and proposed to Vanessa Guerra on the new Sunday, May 9, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, shortly after revealing his plans to get down on one knee.

The Las Vegas, Nevada, resident, 35, was enjoying a romantic getaway with Vanessa at Big Bear Lake, California, and figured it would be the perfect spot to pop the question. “My hands are shaking,” Colt said as he grabbed the ring out of his car.

“We’ve only been dating officially for about a month, but I want something that matters. I want something that will be forever. So, I’m going to ask her to marry me,” the TLC alum explained in a solo confessional. “I’m nervous because Vanessa doesn’t trust me … It’s now or never. I feel like what I’m doing is right, but at the same time, I’m afraid that Vanessa is going to say no.”

When the moment actually happened, Vanessa looked very hesitant to accept considering all that she and Colt had gone through. “We have problems … and this is the time for you to ask?” she pondered, to which he replied, “We can work through them and communicate and face any challenges, honestly.”

Vanessa was taken aback by his desire to get married a second time and said she truly wasn’t “expecting it” this soon, so she did not know how to respond. “I refuse to go through a divorce again. I don’t want to do it,” she shared about her own past heartbreak. “I want to marry you someday, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to.”

After considering his gesture, Vanessa told Colt she would like to have a longer engagement to give him time to show he’s “consistent.” Colt agreed, noting she is “worth it.”

Last week, Colt revealed the strong feelings they have toward each other pushed him to take action in their budding romance. “She cried when she was talking about me and how much she loves being with me,” he said. “How could I not ask her to marry me? I’m going to propose to Vanessa. I know it’s crazy. I know it’s impulsive, but I have to follow my heart.”

Colt and Vanessa began dating exclusively after his split from ex-girlfriend Jess Caroline. Fans found out he proposed to Vanessa in November 2020 and now, viewers finally got to witness the moment he asked for her hand in marriage.

Prior to his romance with Jess, Colt was married to ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima for seven months. The pair finalized their divorce in April 2019.

