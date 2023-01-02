Several shocking moments took place during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After tell-all for season 7 ​on Sunday, January 1.

During part 1 of the 4-part special, Angela Deem gave an update about her marriage to Michael Ilesanmi. Throughout season 7, fans watched the pair face several ups and downs as they tried to make their relationship work long-distance. The couple, who tied the knot in January 2020, hit a breaking point when Angela learned that Michael was cheating on her after she returned home from her trip to visit him in Nigeria.

During the December 18 episode, the Georgia native learned that her husband had been talking to an unidentified woman for two months after a friend sent her evidence through screenshots and voice notes.

Angela played one of the voice notes that Michael allegedly sent to the other woman during a confessional. “I’m trying to call you now. You’re not picking up. I’ve been busy trying to sort things out. OK? Just trust me, please,” he said. “Also, I have some money coming to your side. I will let you know, OK? I will call you, please. I love you, and I miss you.” The recording ended with Michael making kissing sounds.

“Can you believe he said that to this girl?” the TLC personality said in a confessional as she broke down in tears. “That’s how he would talk to me. He broke my heart. He really broke my heart. He really broke my heart. I didn’t deserve this.”

Angela added that she was blindsided by Michael’s affair, noting that she left her trip to Nigeria thinking that their marriage was in a good place.

“Two weeks we’ve been on the phone like we used to, 24/7. The spark was there. The love was still there,” she explained. “I felt like we were on our way, getting ready to bring him here and being husband and wife. We loved each other again. I was happy. I was real happy.”

Part 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’s season 7 tell-all aired on Sunday, January 1 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

Keep scrolling to see the most shocking moments from the tell-all special.