Speaking out. 90 Day Fiancé star Kelly Brown broke his silence following an alleged physical altercation between him and his ex-girlfriend Molly Hopkins’ daughter Olivia Hopkins in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“What occurred on November 21, 2022, at LiviRae was an unfortunate verbal incident that we all as a family expected to remain private,” Kelly, 43, exclusively tells In Touch. “It is disappointing that Olivia chooses to make the incident public three months later. Although the timing is interesting, I wish Molly and her daughters all the best and I’m grateful that I’m moving on with my life.”

Molly, 47, and Kelly dated for two years before they split in November 2022. In addition to Olivia, 22, the TLC personality is also the mother to daughter Kensley.

It was revealed in February 2023 that the New York native and Olivia were involved in a physical altercation in which he allegedly “choke slammed” her at Molly’s place of business, LiviRae Lingerie, in Kennesaw, Georgia.

“When I arrived on scene, I met with Olivia Hopkins. Olivia stated that on 11/21/2022, she was in the store with her mother, Molly Hopkins, and a Kimberly Tanner. Olivia was working behind the counter when Molly’s boyfriend, Kelly Brown, walked into the store,” Officer D.M. Kolb explained in the police report, which was obtained by In Touch and filed on February 2. “Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia’s boyfriend. Olivia and Kelly both argued with each other. Kelly stated that he would come at her.”

The report continued, ”Olivia said to come at her then. At which point, Kelly rushed to the counter, grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall. Kelly then threw Olivia to the ground. Olivia stated that she could not breathe when Kelly grabbed her by the neck.”

According to the paperwork, Olivia “waited a long time to report the incident because she did not want to stress her mouth during that time and because Kelly is a former NYPD detective.”

Kelly previously denied the altercation with Olivia. “I never punched her or threatened her with any weapon. I really want to be left alone,” he said in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “I don’t bother them or even go in their town. I don’t want anything to do with them. It’s over, I haven’t been near them since November.”

While Molly made her 90 Day Fiancé debut during season 5 in 2017 alongside her now ex-husband, Luis Mendez, viewers were introduced to Kelly during season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in 2021.

The mother of two explained that she met Kelly when he slid into her Instagram DMs. They began a long-distance relationship, though he often traveled from New York City to Georgia to visit Molly.

Throughout their relationship, the couple faced several roadblocks including trust issues and their differing opinions on whether or not to have kids.