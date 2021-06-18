90 Day Fiancé star Jess Caroline Hanvey reveals she is in no rush to have kids with husband Brian Hanvey, but would love to grow their family in the future, she exclusively tells In Touch.

The TLC personality, 27, says she is considering welcoming children after accomplishing a big milestone first. “I want to buy a house next year and then after the house, kids,” Jess tells In Touch, revealing she would rather wait.

Courtesy of Jess Caroline/Instagram

Jess and Brian recently had a pregnancy scare on the spinoff 90 Day Diaries and appeared to be relieved when her test turned out negative. The Brazil native tells In Touch in an update that she is still hopeful to be able to conceive when the time is right.

“My period is like … It’s not regular. It’s very confused, so I never know, like sometimes, uh, I have my period two times a month and sometimes I don’t have for two months, so it’s very crazy. Now, I figured out that I have a little problem with my uterus,” Jess candidly shares. “I don’t know if I will be able to have kids one day or not. I need to go to a specialist.”

Jess says she would love to have biological children with Brian, although they will explore other options if they end up having struggles down the line. “When we figured out what’s going on, I [was] sad, of course, and [cried]. But at the same time, I mean, maybe I need to meet my son or my daughter one day in adoption and someone waits for me,” she tells In Touch. “I’m super open for adoption.”

The red-headed star first appeared on season 5 of TLC’s spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in June 2020, detailing her relationship and split from Colt Johnson following his divorce from ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima. Jess later introduced her husband to the world on the season 5 Happily Ever After? tell-all, before they both returned for season 1 of the discovery+ spinoff 90 Day Diaries.

Courtesy Brian Hanvey/Instagram

Earlier this month, Jess was over the moon after getting approved for her work permit — a big step in her green card application process.

“Getting my employment authorization document is something I have been dreaming of for [a] long time,” Jess announced to attendees while hosting the grand opening of holistic, plant-based spa Vanity Beauty Boutique in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, June 11. “I’m celebrating a huge victory in my life and I’m one step closer to getting my citizenship, watch out world!”