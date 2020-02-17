Are Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva still together? The 90 Day Fiancé couple didn’t end things on good terms during the season finale, and it seemed like there was still some tension between them when they filmed part 1 of the season 7 tell-all. During their segment, Natalie teased some issues that she is still facing in her relationship with Mike, and she admitted she didn’t feel that Mike is her soulmate.

Host Shaun Robinson brought up the fight between their costars Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester after she told him he wasn’t her soulmate. Shaun asked the rest of the cast members about their soulmates. “Mike, is Natalie your soulmate?” she asked.

“I felt like me and Natalie may have reached out in a past life and have crossed paths before,” Mike said. Then Shaun asked Natalie the same question.

“For me, soulmate is like somebody that understands you without words and you don’t have to push yourself or explain yourself. You’re just, you’re comfortable, happy and things not get as hard. If I say now that he is my soulmate, it will be a lie. I’m sorry,” Natalie said.

After that bombshell reveal, Mike revealed his reaction. “I mean, it’s just something I’ve been struggling with ever since I’ve gotten back from Ukraine. There’s just been a ton of stuff on my mind. Kind of questioning myself and the whole relationship, you know,” he continued and trailed off.

Costar Angela Deem then interjected and offered her advice. “OK, somebody has to be the one and it has to be you, Mike, to keep pushing through. If she’s that important to you in your heart, you’ve got to … don’t listen to her not wanting you to call. Call,” she said.

Shaun then asked Natalie if she agreed that’s what Mike should do. “Um, I think yes. [Men have] to lead in the relationship. It’s difficult for me because sometimes I don’t feel like Michael wants to lead and I’m sorry. I just want you to understand me,” Natalie told her man.

The couple went on to address other issues they’ve had in their relationship during the season. When it comes to Mike’s financial situation, he said he feels confident that he can provide for Natalie when she is in America and that he could financially support her as his wife and a child as well. He also said he would be open to trying to conceive a baby — something that is a dealbreaker for Natalie — as soon as she arrived in the states.

But Natalie explained that before she and Mike can get to that step, there is one more pressing issue that they must face in their relationship. “We didn’t talk much recently, honestly,” Natalie said. “We talked only a few times and it wasn’t pleasant talk because we’re dealing with some kind of issues and I would never put it on Mike now. Never. I would never do this to him.”

It looks like fans will have to tune into part 2 of the season 7 tell-all to find out what happens next.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé tell-all airs on TLC Monday at 8 p.m. ET.