Sharing her journey! 90 Day Fiancé star Brittany Banks opened up about her recent plastic surgery, providing an update with fans after she underwent a procedure for a breast lift, implant exchange, scar revision and an internal mesh bra.

“DAY 4 of Recovery,” Brittany, 27, captioned a selfie of her chest wrapped in bandages.

The Chicago native explained the procedures she had done at Basu Plastic Surgery, which included GalaFLEX internal mesh bra, which “supports the implant so it prevents bottoming out & stays in place for long to come,” she added.

Brittany went on to share more details about her journey with plastic surgery, explaining that she previously was a natural F cup since she was in the sixth grade.

“I was too young to have huge [breasts] like that. I experienced back pains, I couldn’t do activities my peers did, and OMG not being able to be a child [because] I had the breast of a grown woman was so traumatizing,” the Houston resident wrote. “As soon as I turned of age, I had to get an emergency reduction because of the unbearable back pain. My back was actually experiencing a lot of trauma from the weight of my [breasts]. The doctor was renowned online but completely botched my reduction and left me with some unusual scars [and] small [breasts]. I was very self-conscious. My frame was not considered and too much breast tissue was removed.”

The rapper said she decided to get implants about five years ago so she could “feel more like” herself, as well as to fix her scarring. The breast implant procedure cost her about $10,000 and while she got her desired projection from the new implants, she was left with scarring.

She underwent cryotherapy and Kenalog injections to help minimize the scars. “That worked for a while and my scars did get a lot better but over the years I noticed my implants bottoming out. That came from having too much breast tissue removed during my reduction,” she explained.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum said she was “almost” ready to give up on achieving her desired look until she learned about the internal mesh bra technique after doing her own research.

TLC

“I’m very comfortable during recovery and can’t wait to see my 1-week progress on Tuesday,” she gushed, revealing she will be documenting her plastic surgery recovery and journey on her private account, @brittanyinplastic.

It seems Brittany is ready to focus on herself and her confidence after splitting from boyfriend Yazan Abu Harirah after filming season 2 of TLC’s The Other Way. Following their breakup, Brittany returned to the franchise on discovery+’s 90 Day: The Single Life, where she will take fans along with her on her journey to find love.