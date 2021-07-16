90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Yazan Abu Harirah is a married man after making it official with his new love, Leena (a.k.a. Lulu). The TLC star shared a wedding announcement on July 5, just days before their ceremony. Find out about the woman in his life after his tumultuous split from ex Brittany Banks.

When Did Yazan Get Married?

The season 2 personality and Leena became husband and wife on July 8, he revealed in a joint post on Instagram while showing off their new rings.

“It has the honor of both Mr. Ziyad Ahmed Issa Abu Huraira and Mr. Amin Ali Salim Abu Utya I invite you to a wedding of Yazan Ziyad Ahmed Abu Huraira and his daughter,” the caption read, seemingly written by the couple’s parents. “[The nuptials] will be on Thursday evening, 7/8/2021, at the groom’s father’s house within a limited family ceremony due to the current circumstances.”

Courtesy Yazan Abu Harirah/Instagram

How Did He Go Public With Their Romance?

Yazan’s translator, Adam Lebzo, who previously appeared in episodes with Brittany, shared the exciting news on his behalf during the Sunday, April 4, episode of 90 Day Bares All. “Yes, they are engaged. He already asked her hand for marriage from her father, he already agreed. Her name is Leena,” Adam said.

What Is Leena’s Background?

The reality star has yet to share a photo of his new bride, but there are a few things known about her. Leena is American but has a Jordanian background, which gave them some common ground off the get-go. Via Adam’s translation, he also told host Shaun Robinson they had only spoken on FaceTime and had never met in person, but Yazan still felt like he knew her very well from how much they talked.

Courtesy Yazan Abu Harirah/Instagram

Did Yazan Cheat On Brittany With Leena?

Brittany accused Yazan of getting engaged to the woman he allegedly “cheated” on her with in a series of videos uploaded to her Instagram Stories on July 7.

However, Yazan previously denied being unfaithful during the aforementioned Bares All episode. When Shaun asked if Leena happened to be the same woman that Brittany was upset about, Adam responded on his behalf. “No, I’m talking with Leena like, next after Brittany started accusing me of cheating,” Adam said, adding, “It happened after they officially broke up.”