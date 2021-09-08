90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed and Liz Engaged After Getting Back Together Following Dramatic Split

It looks like Ed “Big Ed” Brown is officially off the market! The 90 Day Fiancé star is engaged to off-again, on-again girlfriend Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, who was spotted rocking a huge engagement ring on her wedding finger following their dramatic split on 90 Day: The Single Life.

The couple were photographed at a nightclub last week in Santa Barbara, California, where Ed, 56, was introducing Liz, 28, as his “beautiful fiancée,” to others, TMZ reports.

Big Ed first introduced his now-fiancée on season 1 of the discovery+ spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. The happy couple first met at his favorite restaurant in San Diego, where the single mom works as a manager. The relationship started out as a friendship but eventually grew into more after the reality TV star plucked up the courage to ask her on a date.

After three dates, the couple admitted to producers that they had spent the night together.

“It will go down in Big Ed history,” Ed said. “I’m just hoping that every time it’s gonna be like that.”

The day after their first night together, Ed made it official by asking Liz to be his girlfriend. Towards the end of the season, the couple made the decision to move in together — but it wasn’t meant to be their happily ever after yet. During part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all episode, it was revealed that after a number of heated fights, the couple chose to split.

In May, Liz exclusively told In Touch that she regretted moving too “fast” in her relationship with Ed.

“It’s moving very, very fast. And that’s exactly how I feel with what’s being shown. It is moving fast,” she told In Touch at the time.

“There is no pumping the brakes with that man. That man is go, go, go. And it is me just being like, OK. OK, how do I work on my patience still? Because there’s no going around this,” she added. “And you know, there’s just something building just from the way we even started our friendship. Like it was a friendship. And then we knew so much about each other. So yeah, there’s, as much as I would have loved to pump the brakes a little bit. Nope, [that] wasn’t going to happen.”

During the tell-all, Ed explained he was excited about their romance and he had “stopped listening” to Liz’s concerns. According to Liz, she felt she would “lose” Ed if she did not move at the same speed.

“He would tell me all the time that it wouldn’t work out between us. And it scared me that I would lose him,” Liz said. “So I caved. I didn’t want to lose him and I still lost him.”

Judging by the ring on her finger, it appears the couple has moved through their issues and reconciled.

Big Ed and Liz did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.