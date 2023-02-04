It’s over. 90 Day Fiancé stars Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown have broken up after two years of dating amid allegations that the New York native allegedly “choke slammed” Molly’s daughter Olivia Hopkins, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

“Close to Thanksgiving 2022, Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior,” Molly’s manager, Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, exclusively tells In Touch. “Many of these concerns were becoming more visible and frequent privately and during public appearances. These concerns began shortly after Kelly’s retirement and his relocation to Georgia to be near Molly.”

Her rep adds that Molly’s recent 40-pound weight loss also became a “struggle” for the couple as “she began receiving attention and support from so many.”

Fans have speculated that the TLC alums split following Molly’s November 2022 falling out with former best friend Cynthia Decker. Kelly unfollowed Molly on social media and shared several cryptic messages about “toxic relationships” at the time.

However, the former New York Police Department officer further sparked rumors about his split from the TLC personality after sharing a November 14, 2022, email from Molly’s daughter Olivia.

“This is what I had to deal with when I moved to Georgia,” he captioned a screenshot of an email message via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 2. “But they will paint an innocent picture.”

In the screenshot, Olivia defended herself from being a “spoiled person,” saying she’ll be “more successful” than he’ll ever be and ended it by using a racial slur.

Regarding the social media post, Molly’s rep says she has spoken with Molly and Olivia “several times” and believes Kelly’s intention was to “cause those involved distress, humiliation, and embarrassment.”

“The post contained annotations meant to lead people to form a negative perception of Olivia without all the facts being presented. Olivia’s efforts relating to the context within the exchange are that of an impressionable, passionate young woman who used her words and stood up for herself and her African American heritage,” she says. “As a mixed-race individual, Olivia is appalled that this one-time public servant, trusted by many, appears to be trying to ‘frame’ himself as a ‘victim.’ There are two sides to every story, and in this matter, conversation.”

“This unfortunate behavior has been anticipated since Molly ended the relationship,” her rep continues.

Just days after Olivia’s email, Kelly allegedly confirmed his split from Molly via a text message exchange with a friend of Molly’s, where he allegedly admitted to getting into a physical altercation with Olivia.

“So Molly and I are over. I choked slammed Livie. I’m out. Keep in touch [sic],” Kelly allegedly wrote, according to a screenshot exclusively obtained by In Touch.

However, Kelly adamantly denied the altercation in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “I never punched her or threatened her with any weapon. I really want to be left alone,” Kelly said. “I don’t bother them or even go in their town. I don’t want anything to do with them. It’s over, I haven’t been near them since November.”

Molly and Kelly met online in 2020 and documented the beginning of their relationship on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life. This marked Molly’s first public relationship since her May 2017 divorce from ex-husband and former 90 Day Fiancé costar Luis Mendez.