90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez is best known for her relatable banter on the spinoff Pillow Talk and close relationship with her ex-fiancé, Tim Malcolm, but this time it’s her turn to debut a romance to the TLC franchise! Keep reading to find out everything we know about Veronica’s new boyfriend Justin.

Who is Veronica’s Boyfriend Justin?

Veronica introduced viewers to a single dad named Justin on season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life. The Miami, Florida, native met the 35-year-old on a dating app and planned on meeting him in person for the first time after talking for several months online. She revealed the younger workout fanatic was never married and shares two daughters, who are 8 and 5 years old, with his ex.

“When I met him, I was just like, ‘This is like, the one,’… He actually kind of looks like you,” Veronica told her ex-turned-bestie Tim during the September premiere. “He’s six-foot-tall, [with] dark hair, blue eyes.”

While she noted that Justin was a vegan and rarely drank, the 90 Day Fiancé alum added, “He has abs. He has a 401K … Like, that’s what it takes to turn me on these days.”

“I recently, kind of, got back into dating after I separated from my kids’ mom. Veronica and I FaceTime every few days,” her date revealed in a solo interview before their first date. “But I just hope that we’re able to have that same chemistry in person.”

How Will Justin React to Veronica’s Ex Tim Malcolm?

Veronica and Justin’s first date seemingly went well, however, Veronica ran into Tim at her home while trying to end her date with a nightcap.

“I think him being there is weird ‘cause it’s her house,” Justin confessed about the awkward situation. “It’s not Tim’s house.”

Veronica explained that she told Justin about her and Tim’s co-parenting relationship — but not the extent of it and hoped he wouldn’t be “threatened by it.”

“It’s always tough when someone that we’re dating has a huge issue with our friendship and relationship,” she told producers. “I want to find that partner that I can build a life with. So, maybe I need to start re-evaluating my priorities.”

Meanwhile, Tim had low expectations when it comes to the relationship blossoming between Veronica and her new flame.

“I just feel like you’re wasting your time. You suck at dating,” he told her. In a separate confessional, the custom gun salesman added, “Veronica’s a very hard woman to date. She’s very independent, which, especially here in the south, men aren’t huge fans of.”