Going strong! 90 Day Fiancé stars Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein are “still dating,” Weinstein’s ex-wife, Candice Mishler, exclusively tells In Touch.

“They are dating and moving forward with another season,” Candice, 35, adds.

Their relationship status comes as a relief to TLC fans because Mordovtseva, 38, was recently seemingly exposed by Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter for messaging him about possibly appearing in the Bachelor franchise.

However, Candice previously told In Touch on Friday, February 17, that the reality TV personality “was not looking to date anyone else” and just “wanted to see what the options for guest appearances was.”

Screenshots from Seiter’s now-deleted Instagram post revealed Mordovtseva asking the Bachelor Nation personality, 35, how she could possibly get “cast on the Bachelor show” and that she “is a reality TV star [herself].”

Seiter is known for previously dating 90 Day Fiancé stars Yolanda Leak and Karine Staehle.

In response to Mordovtseva’s apparent DM, Seiter suggested that he and Mordovtseva could “be together” and even asked if she is single. However, the Ukraine native didn’t seem to appreciate the question and simply asked how she would be able to join the hit reality dating competition series.

“I could not be the main character,” she told Seiter in one message while noting that she could only “appear” on the show, whereas in another message she asked, “How do I sign [up] for castings? Go with all the people? I am a star, kind of.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life later clarified her relationship status in a separate message, telling Seiter, “But I am not single.”

When Seiter pointed out that Mordovtseva’s relationship with Weinstein, 40, could have a negative impact on her potential Bachelor casting, Mordovtseva’ revealed that she and Weinstein are “planning” on moving in together and noted to Seiter, “Just say that I am a Discovery reality TV star and moved under the contract to L.A., looking to expand my work in acting, TV commercials.”

Apart from her relationship with Weinstein, Mordovtseva is still legally married to estranged husband Mike Youngquist, despite the two having previously split, In Touch confirmed in March 2021. As of October 2022, the former couple have yet to file for divorce, In Touch also confirmed.

Mordovtseva’s marital drama and Bachelor inquiry, aren’t the only reason fans grew concerned, however, about the couple’s relationship status. Earlier this month, Weinstein and Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast’s sister Jenn Potthast sparked romance rumors when he posted a video of them via social media.

Nevertheless, Weinstein’s ex-wife doubles down on his and Mordovtseva’s relationship, telling In Touch, “Josh and Jenn Potthast are just friends.”