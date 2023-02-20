It’s over! 90 Day Fiancé star Tiffany Franco and her boyfriend, Dan MacFarland Jr., have split after two months of dating, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

“Dan and I have parted ways, officially and on good terms!” Tiffany, 31, exclusively tells In Touch. “About a month or a month and a half ago I kept making comments to him that I just felt we weren’t compatible.”

The TLC personality adds that Dan asked her to “give him a shot” and that he would show her “a little more effort to see if that made me feel a little different and he was absolutely wonderful.”

“I just never felt that connection fully with him and I’m definitely looking for that spark with someone,” Tiffany continues. “What I had with Dan felt a little bit more along the lines of friends. I never really felt passion there.”

After noting she’s “glad” that she met him, Tiffany shares that she’s ready to continue looking for love. “I’m definitely open to finding love, but I learned that feeling that spark and that deep connection is a non-negotiable for me,” she concludes. “I’m a very passionate person and I need someone to match my energy. The search for the love of my life continues!”

Meanwhile, Dan exclusively tells In Touch that he “decided we’d be better off as friends.”

“We had some great times and got along pretty well, with the occasional bumping of heads,” the comedian explains. “I told her I’d like to stay friends and wished her, Daniel and Carley, and the rest of her family well no matter where life takes us. I thanked her family for making me feel like I was a part of it.”

He also says that “situations” with Tiffany’s estranged husband, Ronald Smith, “came up periodically but I wouldn’t say that lead to us splitting.”

Fans were first introduced to Dan during season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

“I’m going on a date with somebody that I matched with on a dating app. I’ve never gone on a date with anyone from the internet that I don’t already know in person,” Tiffany explained during a November 2022 episode. “It’s a little scary. You don’t know who’s behind the pictures. People can pretend to be really nice but then be crazy.”

Courtesy of Dan MacFarland Jr./Instagram

While the duo hit it off on their date, the mother of two decided not to pursue a relationship and instead fly to South Africa to work on her marriage with Ronald, 31, one final time.

After confirming that she and Rondald split for good in December 2022, Tiffany exclusively told In Touch that she and Dan were “going steady” later that month.

“We see each other [two] or three days a week and we are taking it slow,” she said at the time about her new relationship. “We really like each other. I’m waiting for him to POP the question (the ‘Will you be my [girlfriend]’ question, of course!). He’s been slowly but surely convincing me to put the walls I’ve put up, down. And it feels so peaceful and soft and healthy. He’s such a kind soul and I feel very lucky.”