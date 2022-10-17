90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva may have escalated things with her love interest, Josh Weinstein, on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life, but there’s one more person she needs to win over — his ex-wife. In Touch can exclusively reveal details about Josh and Candice’s divorce. Keep reading to find out more about Josh’s previous marriage and learn more about his ex-wife.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Josh Weinstein’s Ex-Wife?

Josh was previously married to a woman named Candice Mishler from Arizona. Candice is a model, who’s appeared in both print and digital photos. On Instagram, the 36-year-old shares photos of her outdoor hobbies which include fishing and hunting.

When Did Josh Divorce His Ex-Wife?

The pair divorced in 2014, In Touch can exclusively confirm via online records. They share one child together, a 16-year-old son named Jett.

How Many Kids Does Josh Have?

On the series, Josh revealed he had two children by two different women. He shares son Jett with Candice and also has a daughter named Kinsley, from a previous relationship.

“It’s not normal in my country,” Natalie explained of his family dynamic during a May 2022 episode. “[But] I’m so attracted to him. I just can’t stay away.”

What Happened During Season 3 of ‘90 Day: The Single Life’?

After Natalie’s split from her husband, Mike Youngquist, she relocated to Florida to pursue her modeling career. Unlike her ex whom she described as a “momma’s boy,” she compared her new flame to a “wild animal who’s ready to jump.”

Josh and Natalie went on their first date during season 2 and continued to date long-distance during the latest season. In an effort to get to know each other deeper, Josh invited Natalie to his home base of Arizona where he planned to introduce her to the closest people in his life — including his ex-wife.

“I don’t want to meet your ex-wife, Josh!” the Ukrainian beauty told him upon hearing the news.

However, if Natalie ever wanted to take the next step in their relationship and meet Josh’s son — she’d have to meet his ex as Josh and Candice have an “agreement” when it came to introducing their son to strangers.

Natalie and Candice’s meeting would hit some major waves during their first meeting.

Discovery+

“You are different from the girls that he dates,” Candice told the 90 Day Fiancé alum. “He usually dates girls younger, just a different look.”

Are Natalie and Josh Still Dating?

While the pair have yet to comment on their current relationship status, it’s unclear if Josh and Natalie are still dating today. While neither Josh nor Natalie have posted photos of each other, they do follow each other on Instagram.