Find Out Which Couples From ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 4 Are Still Together

What a season! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 was full of drama, suspense, heartbreak, highs, lows and everything else fans expect from TLC’s reality TV series.

By the season finale, Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina and David Murphey and Lana were the only couples to end up getting engaged — both huge feats. Geoffrey proposed to Varya for the first time during their first visit together in Russia, only to have her say “not now.” Taking it as a “no,” Geoffrey moved on with his friend Mary Wallace three months after returning to the United States. So it was a huge shocker when Varya showed up at Geoff’s doorstep to win him back while Mary was in his living room. Geoffrey ultimately chose Varya over Mary and he popped the question for a second time in a fairy-tale proposal. Of course, Varya said yes.

David’s online girlfriend Lana showed all signs of being a catfish until she finally showed up to meet him in Kyiv — which was their first in-person meeting after four previous failed attempts and seven years of dating online. They spent less than a week together, but that was enough time David needed to decide Lana was “the one” and he got down on one knee before returning to the United States.

Another surprise during the season was Lisa “Baby Girl Lisa” Hamme and Usman “SojaBoy” Umar actually making it down the aisle, because the couple faced major obstacles fought constantly during Lisa’s visit to Usman’s native country of Nigeria.

Avery Warner and Ash Naeck were on the brink of a nasty split during the season, but they were able to get their relationship back on track before the end of Avery’s trip to Australia. They seemed even more in love during their tearful goodbye at the airport before Avery returned to America.

Unfortunately, other couples didn’t get their happy endings. The franchise’s first-ever same-sex couple Erika Owens and Stephanie Matto couldn’t seem to work past their issues and split before Stephanie’s scheduled flight back home to the United States after visiting Erika in Australia. Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Rosemarie Vega split during what was supposed to be a romantic tropical island getaway, and Ed returned to America from Rosemarie’s native country of Phillippines as a single man. Meanwhile, Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks‘ in-person breakup in New York City was one of the most cringeworthy splits in franchise history.

The franchise also saw its first-ever real catfish after Yolanda‘s online boyfriend “The Williams” was exposed as a fraud.

When the cast returned for the tell-all, they all shared much-anticipated status updates on their love lives. Are they still together? Did they work through their issues? Scroll through the gallery below for an update on the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 couples!