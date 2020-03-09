Too good to be true? 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Yolanda is left wondering what’s going on with her online boyfriend, Williams, when he mysteriously stops replying to her texts and deletes his Instagram account on the latest episode of the hit TLC spinoff. Fans are speculating he is ghosting her, or is secretly trying to hide his real identity because he’s a catfish.

Yolanda, 51, has only ever seen her beau’s face in photos, even though they have been dating for over seven months.

TLC

The mother of six met her 41-year-old English boyfriend on Instagram, which made his recent disappearance more questionable. They first sparked a connection on the social media platform after he slid into her DMs, following her impressive weight loss transformation.

Things seemed to be going well for the dynamic duo at first, so they made plans to meet in person. She decided to go to the United Kingdom to visit him, instead of sending him money for a trip to see her. However, when she asked him which airport to fly to, he eventually stopped replying. The next day, he also went MIA.

“Last night … I couldn’t find the airport that Williams had [texted] me,” she said. “I tried reaching out, but he never contacted me back and he never answered. He’s not picking up. This is usually the time I talk to him.”

TLC

This sudden change causes her to worry that he got cold feet, or no longer wants her to fly out. “I’m hoping it’s just a big misunderstanding,” she vented.

The Nevada native also tried messaging him on Instagram, only to discover his page had been wiped. “Wow … he deleted his whole Instagram account,” Yolanda said as the cameras were rolling. “This is crazy.”

While the episode was airing, several viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the ordeal. “Yolanda keep your money and stay at home. You’re in Vegas. Go to bingo with Debbie and Coltee #90dayfiance,” one wrote.

“Go to England anyway,” another suggested. “I want to see how Yolanda’s story develops.”

We’ll have to wait and see what happens!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.