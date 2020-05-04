After 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star David Murphey returned home from his trip to Ukraine — where he failed to meet his online girlfriend, Lana, in person for the fourth time — he hired a private investigator for some answers. But it looks like the 60-year-old is not ready to accept the blonde beauty may be a scammer.

“I know I got a lot of lies from Lana. So I’m hoping the investigator will validate that Lana is who I think she is because I don’t know if I’m ready to find out if my truth is not the truth,” David said in his confessional during the Sunday, May 3 episode.

The Las Vegas native hired a P.I. who is from Ukraine and he sent all the information he has about Lana via email. In a separate scene, David invited his friend Victoria, who is originally from Ukraine, to his home so she can translate the results of the P.I.’s investigation via a phone call.

“He truly believes that this is scam,” Victora translated. “Because when they checked all data and all connections, they find out this girl [has] several dating accounts.“

“That’s a lie,” David said. “She [has] many accounts with different names,” Victoria continued. “She doesn’t,” David interrupted again. “Yes, she does. And she [has] communicated with many other men under different names,” Victoria said.

David continued to deny the information about Lana, but Victoria went on to clarify her previous translation. “Okay sorry, my friend. This is not only names, she [is] using [the] same picture with different names,” Victoria corrected herself. “Those are not her,” David interrupted. Victoria repeated that Lana uses the same pictures on her other profiles, but David offered an explanation as to why there would be several different profiles using Lana’s photos.

“Yeah, her pictures can be stolen and used by other people other. False websites can steal her pictures. They are not her account. I’m gonna bet that these are all fake websites,” David said.

Victoria was shocked by David’s response. “How long [are] you gonna lie to yourself?” Victoria asked, but David got defensive. “Let’s get real here. You don’t know her. I do. You’re listening to him and he is just giving you false information,” he hit back.

Courtesy of David Murphey/Instagram

“You’re the one who hired him and I’m just the translator. Don’t kill the messenger,” Victoria replied. “This is all being made up now,” David said, clearly getting frustrated.

Victoria went on to explain that it is common for women in her country to “scam” American men via dating sites for money. “It is their income and the fact is you had four chances for her and you to meet. It’s not happening. Just count your losses and start [a] new life,” she advised David.

After their phone call with the P.I., David did not seem convinced that the results were accurate. “I don’t really see anything in here I didn’t already know. She is not scamming. She is not earning money from the website,” David said in his confessional. “I may have questions about why she didn’t meet [me], but that doesn’t mean I’m being scammed. I don’t trust anything the private investigator’s given me. He doesn’t know her as I do. We’ve spent seven years in this relationship and I’m not giving up until I actually get to meet her. I’ll have to probe and ask questions and find out from her the real truth.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.