'90 Day Fiance' Star Ash Confirms Split From Avery, Apologizes for Sexist Comments: 'I F--ked Up'

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Ash Naeck and Avery Warner are no longer together, the TLC alum revealed while taking to Instagram on May 5.

The relationship coach confirmed they parted ways when a fan asked if they were still dating in the comment section of his latest post. Ash, 38, didn’t explain why they decided to call it quits, but he did address another topic viewers have been buzzing about — his seminar teaching women how to “find Mr. Right” on the April 26 episode.

The TV personality described it as one of the “worst days” of his life, admitting it taught him to be “more mindful” about what he’s saying and how he’s managing a situation.

“I f–ked up completely,” he added. “I said things that were not in line with myself at all. I was trying to explain gender roles when it’s such a political debate. I should have not gone into that.”

The Australia resident said it was a “humbling” experience he wants to learn and grow from, apologizing to all of the people he upset with his comments. The reality star could see why people felt his words were “sexist.”

Ash spoke about the backlash he’s received after his debut on season 4, having recently been slammed for calling himself “single” to Avery’s face. The trolling continued after the seminar aired, because people claimed his views appeared to be outdated.

On April 19, Ash announced he was taking a break from social media due to the constant criticism he was facing. “The events of the past eight weeks hit me today, I was not in any way prepared for the intensity of what the show both good and bad brought to me,” he wrote at the time.

It’s unknown exactly when Avery, 32, and Ash broke up, but she did show support to her now-ex in an exclusive statement to In Touch after his social media hiatus.

“I do feel bad for him, a lot of people are haters, and sometimes it can be a lot to take in,” the Seattle native shared on April 27. “I think he just needed time while the show airs to keep his head in a positive space.”