The heart wants what it wants. 90 Day Fiancé star Yolanda admitted she’s “still in love” with her online boyfriend, Williams, even after he was exposed as a catfish.

The reality star struggled to come to terms with the revelation on the emotional new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days which aired on May 17, confessing her admiration for him won’t drift away “that fast,” despite his betrayal of her trust.

“It’s hard for me to accept,” the TLC alum, 51, said. “Williams and I have been talking for over 7 months every day. We had such good conversations about our love, our relationship, our future … our plans were real. I care about Williams a lot and I care about him telling the truth. I really want to know who exactly I’m dealing with, so I did reach out to Williams and he did contact me back,” she shared.

TLC

On the latest episode, it’s been a few weeks since her children Karra and Damante discovered he was using stock photos during their discussions. Yolanda decided to get in contact with Williams, although she knew her kids would not be happy if they found out.

The 41-year-old said he’d been mourning the death of his only aunt, so that’s why he had been MIA for a bit. They exchanged a few messages back and forth and he surprisingly had concerns about Yolanda catfishing him in return.

She sent a photo of herself to put him at ease and told him “please don’t use anyone’s pic but [yours]. I don’t care who you are, I just want to see the real you.”

Interestingly, she didn’t even ask him about the nude photo threat. On the April 5 episode, the Las Vegas resident received an email from a “stranger” claiming they would release her pics if she didn’t pay up. Yolanda theorized he was hacked because she only sent the provocative photos to Williams, but fans still speculated he was to blame.

TLC

The mother of six also didn’t question him about why he deleted his Instagram account right before she was planning a trip to visit. Yolanda explained she wants to give him the benefit of the doubt before just throwing in the towel on their relationship.

“A lot of things could still be true with Williams, so until i’m still 100 percent sure he’s deceiving me, then I still feel the way I feel about him,” she said.

“The magic of love is just wonderful and I love the feeling that loving someone gives you,” she added. “My heart is still telling me just to trust him and hear him out. I definitely still want to go to England to meet him. We can talk and just finally see each other and I think it’ll make a world of a difference from us seeing each other face to face.”