Inside Geoffrey Paschel’s Assault Charges That Kept Him Off the ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Tell-All

Fan-favorite 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina were both noticeably missing from part 1 and part 2 of the season 4 tell-all. The Tennessee native, 42, confirmed the reason for their absence was because of his ongoing legal case for alleged aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and vandalism charges.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on June 9, 2019, with Paschel’s live-in girlfriend at the time. According to the affidavit obtained by In Touch, his then-girlfriend called police from a neighbor’s house after he allegedly prevented her from calling cops during an alleged altercation. She claimed Paschel was “in an intoxicated state” and “assaulted” her at their shared home. She claimed Paschel “grabbed her by the neck and slammed her head against a wall several times.” She claimed she was also “thrown to the ground.” Officers stated they observed a “large raised bruise” on the girlfriend’s forehead, as well as “abrasions on her elbows and knees.”

Courtesy of Geoffrey Paschel/Instagram

When officers spoke with Paschel, he claimed his then-girlfriend’s injuries were “self-inflicted.” Authorities also observed “scratch marks” on Paschel’s stomach and chest, which they claimed, “appeared to be self-inflicted.” When paramedics responded to the scene, they stated Paschel’s girlfriend “displayed common signs of a concussion.” She was then transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Paschel was taken into police custody “without incident,” but officers claimed once he was in custody he “attempted to kick out the windows of the patrol vehicle.” Officers removed Paschel from the vehicle to apply leg restraints, but he allegedly continued to make “attempts to damage the patrol vehicle with his legs.” They determined Paschel was the “primary aggressor” in the incident. Paschel has continuously denied all allegations of abuse and claimed he is innocent.

After his arrest, the girlfriend obtained a temporary restraining order against him, which has been extended twice. Paschel appeared in court in January, where he waived an arraignment. He was due to appear in court on March 26, but the hearing was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. His next court date is scheduled for June 26.

Paschel made his reality TV debut on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in February. He documented his love story with Varya, and he traveled from the United States to Russia to meet her in person for the first time after dating online. Their story line ended in an engagement on the season finale. But the couple was not asked to be apart of the season 4 tell-all along with their fellow costars, and Paschel confirmed the status of his legal issues is the reason why he was not invited to join the tell-all.

Courtesy of Varya Malina/Instagram

“I’m not sad that I wasn’t on it,” Geoffrey said during an Instagram Live with rep Rocco Straz on Sunday, June 7. He hinted Varya, 30, chose not to participate either out of solidarity.

“The mentality of keeping me off the tell-all because somebody said something is the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” he added, claiming his innocence. “I want my court case to be over with, and as soon as my court case is over with, then my life will proceed. My life is going fine now, don’t think that I’m holding back on anything. But it’s the ‘he said, she said crap.’ But I’m prepared. I did my homework, and I’m — I was the one who was there, you know.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper.