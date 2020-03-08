Long-distance love. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens will make their season 4 debut on Sunday, March 8. The couple will also make history as the franchise’s first-ever same-sex story line. Scroll below to learn more about Stephanie and Erika!

Who Is Stephanie Matto?

Stephanie is a 29-year-old YouTuber who lives in Yonkers, New York. Originally from the Czech Republic, she moved to the United States with her mother, Magda, when she was 7 years old. She explained that she had a hard time in America because for the first year since she moved, she did not know English and was not well-liked by the kids in her school.

But Stephanie found a community for herself after she started vlogging. “On my YouTube channel, I do videos about my life experiences, I do traveling videos, fashion videos, I just kind of like to dabble in a million different things,” Stephanie explained in her confessional.

Who Is Erika Owens?

Erika is an “amazing, fun, quirky, gorgeous, hilarious woman,” Stephanie described. She’s 24 years old and is a photographer who lives in the Outback of Australia. “We are both bisexual,” Stephanie explained.

How did Stephanie and Erika Meet?

“I began talking to Erika a little over a year ago,” Stephanie continued. “She watched my YouTube channel and she just casually started up a conversation with me. We went from talking a few times a week to every single day to me confessing my feelings to her and letting her know that I was falling for her.”

Why is Stephanie traveling to Erika?

During a scene with friends, Stephanie explained why she was the one who was flying halfway across the world to meet Erika for the first time in person. “I’m just not ready for her to meet my mom yet,” she said. “My mom doesn’t know that I’m bisexual.”

She further explained why she hasn’t told her mom the truth. “Even though I have been with women before, I’ve kept my bisexuality a secret from my family and most of my friends,” Stephanie said in her confessional. “I’ve never felt brave enough to come out to my mom because she does have these grand ideas of me marrying a doctor or a lawyer — a man, above all else. I know that I need to tell my mom the truth about Erika. I’m not going to live my life in complete secrecy forever. It’s just finding the right time to tell her. If I were to not get her approval or she were to disagree with my bisexuality, this whole trip could fall apart before it even happens. It would crush me.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.