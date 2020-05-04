Courtesy of Yolanda/Instagram

Exposed! 90 Day Fiancé star Yolanda’s boyfriend was revealed to be a catfish on the May 3 episode of the TLC show. Though Williams had raised some red flags before, his girlfriend’s children Karra and Damante discovered he wasn’t who he said he was after reverse image searching his pictures. As it turns out, he was using stock photos to represent himself online — but Yolanda wasn’t necessarily ready to believe she’d been lied to.

“It’s a bunch of stock photos of the same guy, ‘muscular shirtless man outdoors,’” Damante told his mom on Before the 90 Days. “These pictures are everywhere online.” Though the Nevada woman hoped it might be a coincidence, her kids were pretty sure the supposed Englishman was lying. “It’s definitely a catfish. That’s what a catfish is. Somebody uses someone else’s photos. I mean, it’s looking like Williams is faking who they are,” Karra said. “This person clearly is not who [you] think they are.”

The kids thought it was time for their mom to “cut ties and move on” — but Yolanda, 51, still wasn’t ready to give up. Instead, she wanted to confront her boyfriend and give him the opportunity to tell the truth. “On one hand, you know, I have these stock photos. And, on the other hand, I have all these real conversations with him talking on the phone and texting” she said. “Am I being catfished? I don’t know now. … I mean, I feel like the truth is somewhere in the middle, and I’ll get to it. I’ll definitely get to it.”

Unfortunately, the question now is not whether or not Williams, 41, is the man in the photos but whether or not anything he’s told Yolanda is real. And the British boyfriend has already given his lady and her family plenty of cause for concern. In a March episode of the show, he disappeared from social media and stopped responding to his girlfriend’s texts right before she was set to book a trip to fly out and meet him.

In an April episode, things seemed to get worse as the mom of two received an email from someone threatening to share nude photos she only sent to Williams. Though she determined her boyfriend must’ve been hacked, fans weren’t so sure. And the drama continued off screen, too. “Being alone is not scary … but being with the wrong person is a lot more frightening!” read a quote she shared on Instagram. “It took me [a while] to learn [that],” she told her followers. “Take this quarantine time to reflect on what really counts.”