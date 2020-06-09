Three’s a crowd. Lisa Hamme shockingly accused her estranged husband, Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, of flirting with a porn star during part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days tell-all. In the June 8 special, she gave him a piece of her mind and said it was “not cool” he had allegedly been talking to another woman.

“This woman’s saying ‘I love you.’ She tried to hook up with him before,” the season 4 star, 52, claimed. Usman, 30, denied any foul play on his part, telling his wife the person is only “a fan” and has been since “before Lisa [came] to Nigeria.”

“Lisa usually attacks anybody, any lady, who puts an emoji of either symbol of love or anything like that love anything. Lisa will attack that,” he fired back. The rapper suggested her jealousy was creating an even bigger wedge in their relationship.

Courtesy of Lisa Hamme/Instagram

“She’s a f–king porn star, a bad one at that,” Lisa said about the other woman. “How would your family react if I told them what she does for a living?” Usman stood his ground and said the social media user “can be a porn star if she likes.”

“She has 2.3 million followers,” he said. “As far as she’ll post my song, I don’t care. I must repost. And if she talks to me, I must reply. Why? Because I’m a musician.”

Lisa may have to get used to Usman having other ladies around, because he’s also still considering finding an additional spouse. “If Lisa could not give birth because of the age, I would definitely add another wife to get a child. There [are no] rules about it and nobody can stop it,” he revealed about his future plans.

The TV personality said she was “OK with it” only if “he can provide for [her] house.” Lisa noted the other woman would simply be a “second person in his life” and “not legally a wife” in the United States, but Usman didn’t agree.

Courtesy of SojaBoy/Instagram

“She is the wife. The way I get married to you … I’m going to get married to her. So there is no difference. You are the first wife. Accept it,” he said.

On the tell-all, Lisa shut down breakup speculation, explaining they just blocked each other on social media for a bit. “The future of our relationship, it always depends on Lisa,” he added. “I’m ready to be with Lisa for the rest of my life.”

The duo ultimately split after the tell-all, she confirmed on May 30. Lisa exclusively told In Touch she is “done physically, mentally and emotionally” with Usman.

Might this be the end of their love story? It appears so!