Smitten! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Tom Brooks revealed he’s “off the market” while opening up about his new girlfriend in a post via Instagram Stories on May 12, proving he’s moving on following his tense split from Darcey Silva.

“Happy to announce I have an amazing love in my life, I hope you can respect that I would like to keep this private, I won’t let anything ruin this. She’s [too] important to me,” the British hunk captioned his message, confirming he’s head over heels about his new flame. “If the few could stop with the inappropriate messages, I would be grateful,” he added.

Courtesy of Tom Brooks/Instagram

It’s speculated he’s currently dating, Shannon, the woman he introduced to viewers on the May 3 episode. Fans have wondered if they are still together after making their debut on the series, especially because of how things went down with his former flame.

Tom, 39, met the blonde beauty during Fashion Week back in September 2019. “I then took her back to the U.K. for a few days and then I visited her in Canada and I hid it from Darcey,” he said in the confessional. “I left the situation with Shannon open, but now that Darcey and I are definitely over I can pursue something with Shannon without any guilt whatsoever.”

Courtesy Darcey Silva/Cameo; Courtesy Tom Brooks/Instagram

Darcey still ended up finding out about his other woman earlier in the season thanks to her twin sister, Stacey Silva. “I didn’t see these photos on social media because Tom and I blocked each other a few weeks ago after a fight,” she revealed, admitting the PDA portraits were a “shocking” sight.

TLC

The TLC alum confronted Tom about his other woman during the April 5 episode, shortly before the two decided it was best to part ways. After finding out that he had feelings for someone else, Darcey confessed it “hurt to know the truth.”

Despite speculation he was unfaithful, Tom insisted he never cheated on his ex. “I don’t consider it in any way shape or form that I’ve been unfaithful to Darcey,” he said. “Probably I should’ve just rang and said, ‘Look I’ve met someone sorry.'”

Tom was clearly ready to give it a shot with Shannon at the time. “I want to find happiness, which I have with you,” he told her. “I want to see where this magical journey could go.”

It looks like these two could still be on their “journey” together!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.