Exclusive ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Mary Shuts Down Speculation She Is ‘Second Choice’ to Geoffrey’s Ex Varya

They have history together. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Mary shuts down speculation she is Geoffrey Paschel’s “second choice” after his split from Varya Malina in an exclusive statement to In Touch. Mary says their decision to pursue a romantic relationship has been “years in the making.”

Some fans blasted the season 4 star for moving on too quickly with Geoffrey, 41, claiming she must have a lack of confidence for being with the TLC alum after Varya, 30, denied his proposal on the May 3 episode.

“My self-esteem is well intact,” she tells In Touch exclusively in response to the haters. “Regardless, what people perceive me to be is their truth, not my own. We have been a part of each other’s lives for the better part of a decade.”

In fact, she has been “nothing but a constant” in the TV personality’s life, the reality star explains.

Courtesy of Geoffrey Paschel

“Implying this is Geoffrey’s decision alone is disparaging, or that we moved into a relationship in the matter of seconds, is further from the truth. From the time he came home, until we had dinner, was a span of three months,” she tells In Touch.

Mary says there were “several conversations, dinners, laughs, and pondering with the idea,” and after some consideration, she and Geoffrey “decided this was the perfect time to move forward with our lives together.”

On the May 17 episode, Geoffrey opened up about his relationship with his longtime friend-turned-new flame and he had nothing but great things to say about her.

“Mary is a very special person to me,” he shared about their dynamic. “She knows me really well. Things didn’t work out in the past. We were not on the same timeline, but I truly feel this time it could be different.”

Courtesy Mary Wallace/Instagram; Courtesy Geoffrey Paschel/Instagram; Courtesy Varya Malina/Instagram

Geoffrey was torn between two women after Varya said she wasn’t ready to tie the knot “right now,” which threw him for a loop. “I didn’t need to go all the way to Russia to find love,” he said. “Maybe Mary is my life partner.”

At the end of the episode, Varya showed up to his doorstep after traveling all the way to his hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, revealing she had a “purpose to prove [her] intentions are serious.”

Even though critics blasted Mary for getting close with Geoffrey amid his unresolved drama with Varya, she’s not letting the nay-sayers prevent her from following her heart.