Expressing his regrets. Tom Brooks is apologizing for asking Darcey Silva if she “put weight on” during the April 5 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The TV personality took to Instagram with a statement shortly after the show aired.

“I’m not perfect. I make mistakes. We all make mistakes. We all have said things that we wish we could take back, unfortunately we can’t. I acknowledge what I did was very inappropriate! I truly am sorry for what I said and take full responsibility for it,” the reality star wrote. “The edit is out of context, but still if I hadn’t of said it, couldn’t have been used.”

TLC

The drama unfolded between the exes after Darcey’s twin sister, Stacey Silva, sent her some pictures of Tom with another woman. In the confessional, he explained the dynamic of his new relationship to producers, claiming he met Shannon when he was visiting Milan for Fashion Week. The TLC alum said he hadn’t told Darcey about her yet because he still felt a bit “confused.”

“I wish I could have loved you the way he did, because your idea and notion of love is not me,” Tom later said about her ex Jesse Meester while talking to Darcey. “You had it with him, and I love you in a different way. I love you like you’re my sister,” he continued. “Oh, well you should have told me that before we got in the sack,” Darcey fired back.

TLC

After hearing more about the new woman in Tom’s life, Darcey was visibly upset and admitted it “hurts to know the truth.” Tom mentioned that he wanted to still be friends, but she wasn’t feeling that idea at all. “I’m sorry, I think we’re gonna walk away completely,” she told her former British beau. “Fresh start for myself, for my family, for my friends, and it’s gonna be that way and it’s gonna stay that way.”

As the conversation continued, the tension between them escalated. “You are nothing to me right now,” she told her former flame. “I’m glad,” Tom replied. “And try not to ruin the next one.”

When she reached for her wallet to pay the bill, Tom asked if she gained weight and Darcey wanted him to repeat what he said before she decided to walk away. While viewers are now watching the drama play out, she revealed her single status back in October. “Will always keep my heart open to life and real love,” the blonde beauty wrote at the time.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.