Every Time ‘OutDaughtered’ Stars Adam and Danielle Busby Clapped Back at Parent-Shamers

Kindergarten?!

Believe it or not, the Busbys were also questioned by fans about their decision to have Riley start kindergarten. When a fan commented on a photo of Riley that Adam shared, “It annoys me people negatively question the decision to put her in kinder. It’s obvious she needs the challenge and plus y’all know her better than us fans LOL,” the reality TV dad had the best response.

“💯Typical social media for you,” Adam wrote. “Haha! So many people that don’t actually know my child think that they know better than us, the parents … there have been 6 parents in world history that know what it’s like to raise all-girl quints with all of the complexities that we deal with on the daily. We are making the best decisions that we can; knowing what we know.”