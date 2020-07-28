Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram(2)

OutDaughtered star Adam Busby is getting inspiration from his wife, Danielle Busby, and her fitness routine. The reality star hit the gym and shared a new selfie after getting in some exercise on Tuesday, July 28.

“Haven’t broke out the Jordan 11’s in a while,” the father of six, 38, captioned the snap, showing him next to some workout benches and weights. “I can’t be the only one that gets a little extra motivation at the gym depending on my sneaker choice. Mental. Oh yea, and I think I found my new favorite workout shirt!”

After seeing his latest snap, one of the TLC alum’s followers commented that he has to “keep up with [his] wife’s hot bod” and Adam replied, “Totally!”

Courtesy Adam Busby/Instagram

Danielle recently flaunted her bikini-clad figure during a romantic getaway with Adam on July 18, and fans were blown away. “Six kids and Danielle’s body is still goals,” one social media user replied to the photo of the duo celebrating their anniversary.

In addition to being a reality star mom and wife, Danielle, 36, is also a business owner, but that doesn’t stop her from carving out time to work up a sweat.

“You find time to eat, you find time to sleep, well, I try to find time to get some fitness in every day,” she previously said in a 2017 video for the network’s YouTube channel. Whether that’s doing planks, cycling, mountain climbers or any other variation of exercises, Danielle proves where there is a will, there is a way.

@adambuzz / Instagram

While celebrating the milestone in their relationship on July 18, Adam gushed over how much fun they had. “Taking a little break to social distance from Texas for a few,” he captioned their photo in Mexico. “14 years married to this beauty. We have been here a couple times already, but man! What a time to be away. The resort is fully staffed, but keeping guests to 30 percent capacity for added safety.”

As of late, the family’s house has been getting a big makeover following their mold issue. We bet their home gym will be ready to rock again in no time!