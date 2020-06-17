On the newest episode of OutDaughtered, which aired Tuesday, June 17, Adam Busby reveals that Hazel‘s eyes are getting worse. As fans know, the 5-year-old has a condition known as Nystagmus, a vision impairment in which the eyes make repetitive, uncontrolled movements. While the quintuplet underwent eye surgery back in 2016, the parents were warned that she may eventually need another surgery.

“The doctor told us that if Hazel starts turning her head more consistently or starts showing other vision issues, that she’s going to need another surgery,” the 38-year-old says in the episode. “My heart just breaks. I mean, she’s a lot more aware of the not-so-pleasant aspect of all of this.”

Both the TLC dad and his wife, Danielle Busby, reveal that they both have noticed Hazel is turning her head more often to see. “My gut tells me that we definitely are the closest we’ve ever been to another surgery,” Adam adds.

At the end of the episode, both parents sit down with Hazel as they prep her for what she’s going to tell her doctor. “It breaks my heart because we’re in this middle ground now,” Danielle, 36, explains afterward. “As she learns to understand her condition, it’s got to be a little bit scary for her. And so, I think, as parents, it’s going to be harder to help her understand that it is important to share details with us so that we can help.”

