Work hard, play hard! OutDaughtered star Adam Busby complimented Danielle Busby’s “hustle” after she shared a new photo of herself toting around a chic Yves Saint Laurent bag on Thursday, December 12. When someone asked how they are able to afford such an expensive purse, the TLC alum revealed they have multiple forms of income to make sure everyone in the family is taken care of.

“I may drive the biggest ‘Mom Van’ out there … but thanks to @graesonbee I can at least look cute driving it,” the reality star, 35, captioned her stylish new post on Instagram, leading one fan to question about their budget with such a big brood.

The commenter wrote, “How do you manage to buy such expensive handbags with six kids to feed, clothes, shoes, toys, school, activities? Not throwing shade just curious … those bags are BIG MONEY.”

Courtesy Danielle Busby/Instagram

Danielle seems to be rocking the Lou camera bag in quilted leather as it features an adjustable strap and removable tassel, which goes for around $1,250 online. In the comment section, Adam, 37, showed support to his leading lady.

“We own six businesses on top of a television show. We work very hard for the things that we have,” he wrote.

Several fans were also chiming in to share their thoughts on the matter. “She deserves whatever she wants,” one replied. “I don’t think you should ever have to justify what you work for! Thanks for the show brings a smile to my face,” another added.

“It’s really no ones business how or why you have what you have or buy what you buy. You’re too polite to answer some of these questions,” a third wrote.

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram

Adam always has his lady’s back, having recently stuck by Danielle’s side when she underwent major surgery on November 12. While taking to social media with an update about how she is doing, the TV star said he was making sure his wife takes the time needed to heal and feel her best.

“There are going to be six little girls that are going to want her back ASAP,” he shared.

Talk about the ultimate dream team!