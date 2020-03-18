As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, more and more celebrities are revealing their positive diagnoses. On March 11, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were two of the first to come forward, and others are following in their footsteps. As everyone seems to be experiencing COVID-19 differently, the celebrities with coronavirus are sharing their symptoms and stories.

According to Tom, 63, he and Rita, 63, “felt a bit tired, like [they] had colds and some body aches.” He continued, “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too.” The couple decided to try and get tested, and, soon enough, they discovered they were living with the illness.

Instead of panicking, however, the Philadelphia star calmly laid out what life was looking like these days. “The medical officials have protocols that must be followed,” he told fans. “We [Hankses] will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” Urging others to “take care” of themselves, he promised to keep his followers updated on his and Rita’s conditions.

On Tuesday, March 17, he did just that. “Hey, folks. Good news: One week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same,” he shared. “No fever, but [we’ve got] the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.” He kept things light as he joked there was some “bad news,” though: “My wife @ritawilson has won six straight hands of gin rummy and leads by 201 points.”

Fans and fellow celebrities alike were glad to see the stars were still doing well. “I love your style, still making funny jokes!” one Instagram user wrote. “Never give up. Everything is going to be alright.” Another added, “Excellent to hear that you are both doing OK.” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards chimed in, “Wishing you both a speedy recovery.”

The Young and the Restless star Greg Rikaart, who has been experiencing similar symptoms but hasn’t yet been tested for the virus, shared similar sentiments. “We’ve been waiting for this update,” he said. “Happy to hear symptoms aren’t any worse. Speedy recovery, international treasures! ❤️”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

