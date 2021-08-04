Defending his wife. Adam Busby clapped back at a troll who accused Danielle Busby of faking her illness.

“So I guess your ‘health issues‘ were all for show cuz your summer has seemed very active and healthy!” the hater commented on an Instagram photo of the OutDaughtered couple and their kids at the beach.

Not one to let a rude comment go by, Adam, 39, responded, “Thanks for your heartfelt concern! It’s an autoimmune disease that comes and goes. Some days are good and some she is stuck at home with pain,” he told followers on Tuesday, August 3. “As we have seen new doctors and taken many tests, we have been able to manage with medications, so flare-ups are not as often as they used to be. It isn’t something that is going to keep her from living her life to the fullest and enjoying her family.”

Of course, this is hardly the first time the dad of six — who shares quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker and daughter Blayke with Danielle — clapped back. In fact, the couple are notorious for replying to trolls (and fans) online.

Prior to this scuffle, Adam fired back at a commenter who said adoption is the “only way” to go when getting a family pet. “Actually, it’s not. Adopting isn’t for everyone,” he replied after revealing the family has a new puppy named Gus. ” If that is your conviction, then that is great. But it isn’t really your right to bully someone else if it isn’t their choice.”

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram

Danielle has been battling a mysterious illness since November 2020. At the time, the busy mom had been feeling “alarming sensations” in her arms and legs.

By February, she revealed she was doing everything in her power to remain optimistic and “lower [her] stress levels” while waiting for answers.

“What I’m learning is that it’s an uphill journey of trying to discover some type of possible autoimmune disease,” she told People at the time. “So, it’s not something that’s easily identified. [My] symptoms are so random and so extreme on certain days and like, a little bit [calmer] or relaxed on other days.”

Though she still doesn’t have all the answers, she’s lucky to have an amazing support system like Adam by her side!