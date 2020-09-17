Public service announcement! OutDaughtered star Adam Busby shut down claims he doesn‘t “work” on Wednesday, September 16, after revealing he was enjoying some extra free time now that all of his daughters are back in class.

Adam, 36, addressed the misconception his life is all play after sharing a new photo on Instagram. “And just like that. All six kids are off to school five days a week,” read the TLC alum’s caption. “Now to just get organized.”

One commenter threw shade by telling the TV personality to get a job. “Then, I’d have to hire people to do mine at all [the businesses] that we own … Nice try though,” Adam coyly replied with clown and winking emojis.

The father of six left his Key Account Manager gig at Intrinsic Solutions and Sprint Safety, according to his LinkedIn, but he now runs Adam Busby Media. His wife, Danielle Busby, 36, has kept busy too, working as a beauty consultant, in addition to launching a clothing line with her sisters called CADi Fitness.

“Our passion for fitness has been a constant between us and is a reminder of our strength as sisters, wives, mothers and business owners,” reads the story on their website about how the business was founded. “We hope to inspire all women any shape or size to be comfortable in their own skin.”

Courtesy Danielle Busby/Instagram

Danielle is also the founder of It’s a Buzz World Shop, which was created to “share her inspiration on faith and family and a way to help others through philanthropy.” But that’s not all: she even owns clothing brand Graeson Bee Boutique.

As if that is not enough of a full plate, the couple has to make time to film their popular reality show while making sure all of their girls — Blayke and quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker, and Hazel — are taken care of.

Adam and Danielle have been going strong for years now. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2006 and celebrated their 14-year wedding anniversary with a trip to Playa Mujeres, Mexico, in July.

It’s safe to say they are booked and busy!