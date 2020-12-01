Burn! Adam Busby clapped back at a hater who claimed daughter Hazel is “too big” to be held.

“WHY are you still carrying one of the girls in some photos?” the Instagram user commented on a photo of the OutDaughtered star with his family. “It looks funny. They’re too big for that in posing pics. Other than that, I love all our photos and love all the outfits. You have great taste in clothes.”

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

In response, Adam, 38, said, “It’s called being a loving parent. Hazel had just slipped and hurt her knee on the way to take this photo. One day soon, we won’t be able to pick them up so easily. We will carry them when they need to be carried as long as we are physically able to. Still never ceases to amaze me that people insist on finding something to criticize in every photo.”

Adam and his wife, Danielle Busby, have been under constant criticism since rising to fame on their hit TLC show in 2016. One year prior, the couple became parents to the first-ever all-female quintuplets born in the U.S. Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker joined older sister Blayke, turning a family of three into a bustling household of eight overnight.

Now, the parents have become experts at defending themselves and their family online. Most recently, the mom of six found a clever way to subtly shut down critics who slammed the large brood for traveling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Intagram

“Thankful we can actually get away safely for Thanksgiving,” she wrote, seemingly responding to naysayers. In the hashtags, Danielle noted they were being careful and taking extra precautions while staying in a cabin outside in Oklahoma.

Fans were surprised to see Danielle out and about following her hospitalization for “alarming sensations in her arms and legs.”

“Crazy how fast your day can turn … if you would, please say a prayer for @dbusby,” a concerned Adam wrote via Instagram on November 15. “Currently in the ER running tests for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs. It just happened rather quickly today.”

As of now, Danielle is still waiting for answers. “A lot of you have been asking, and I am feeling ‘better’ just not OK,” she posted to her Instagram Story on November 23. “I am still in the process of figuring out what’s going on internally, and it doesn’t look like it’s a simple answer. Will share more … when I know more.”

In the meantime, perhaps keep the rude comments to yourself?